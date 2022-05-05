The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 3:47 a.m., deputies, city fire and EMS took an assault report on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported she was assaulted and threatened by people on Hanly Lane. She also advised they tried to give her “laced weed.”
• At 8:39 a.m., officers took a theft report on Bender Drive. A caller reported his vehicle was broken into overnight and a handgun was stolen.
• At 8:57 a.m., officers took a theft report on Bender Drive.
• At 9:01 a.m., officers took a theft report on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported she left her purse in a buggy at Save-A-Lot and when she went back her purse was there but everything was taken out of it.
• At 10:17 a.m., officers took a possible theft report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone stole “$350 trillion or gazillion.” Dispatch advised the caller was possibly mentally ill.
• At 10:17 a.m., deputies were called to a burglary at Garden Mobile Home Park on Cardwell Lane. A caller, who was not at the location, reported a neighbor called them to report someone was inside the caller’s house.
• At 12:43 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of a drug offense at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 1 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street near U.S. 127 North. A caller reported a truck was flipped on its side and leaking fluid.
• At 1:38 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Gregory Woods Road. A caller reported their barn was vandalized.
• At 3:21 p.m., officers took a burglary report on West Main Street. A caller reported a window was damaged and it appeared as though someone attempted to break in.
• At 3:30 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Cove Spring Road.
• At 3:46 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Jackson Drive. A caller reported hearing two shots back-to-back and then a third shot from what sounded like different guns.
• At 4:10 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Wildwood Place. A caller reported her neighbor, who was driving a black SUV, hit her Nissan Altima and drove off.
• At 4:23 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport-Benson Road.
• At 6:10 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on River Bend Road near Darby Shire Circle. A caller reported a female in a white Nissan shot at her.
• At 6:44 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 7:01 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Excel Court.
