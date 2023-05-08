The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:37 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 7:03 a.m., deputies were notified that a missing person on Old Glass Farm Road had returned home.
• At 7:24 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Myrtle Avenue.
• At 9:31 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Sarah Apartments on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller reported someone broke into her unlocked vehicle and stole an ashtray and cigarettes.
• At 10:19 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on St. Clair Street.
• At 1:54 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 2:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 2:34 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took an assault report.
• At 3:15 p.m., officers took a theft report on Winding Way Drive. A caller reported someone stole a firearm from his unlocked truck.
• At 3:37 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Willow Street. A caller reported a window was busted out of their vehicle.
• At 5:29 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 5:37 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kohl’s on John Davis Drive. A caller reported two female shoplifters left in a Nissan Altima.
• At 9:30 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Majority Court.
Saturday
• At 7:55 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Bender Drive. A caller reported her juvenile granddaughter didn’t come home the night before.
• At 10:29 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Gregory Wood Road.
• At 10:36 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 12:24 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Conway Street.
• At 2:19 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported a juvenile shot out the back window of his vehicle with a BB gun.
• At 2:35 p.m., deputies were notified of a suspicious package on Livingstone Lane. A caller reported receiving a package with “something sprayed all over it.”
• At 4:17 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Debbie Drive. A caller reported a juvenile male left the residence five minutes before.
• At 5 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Duckers Road.
• At 5:16 p.m., officers took a theft report at Shell on East Main Street. A caller reported someone was “trying to break into his games.”
• At 5:35 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Duckers Road.
• At 5:59 p.m., officers took a theft report on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported a group of juveniles stole something out of her mailbox.
• At 7:04 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Dry Ridge Road.
• At 8:58 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Hickory Drive.
• At 9:13 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Douglas Avenue.
• At 9:26 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 9:27 p.m., officers were notified that a missing person on Debbie Drive returned home.
• At 11:39 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Elkhorn Court.
Sunday
• At 12:24 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Leestown Road.
• At 4:44 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 6:40 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Langford Avenue.
• At 9:53 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Harrodswood Road.
• At 2:58 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious package on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a gray box with red lights was located behind a building near a dumpster.
• At 3:37 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Curator Court.
• At 3:42 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Reed Drive. A caller reported an 18-year-old female, who was supposed to be babysitting her sister, left in a vehicle.
• At 5:10 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a fraud complaint.
• At 5:17 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Valley Brook Drive. A caller reported a juvenile female and two friends were missing. They returned at 5:28 p.m.
• At 6:40 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Holmes Street. A caller reported a 50-year-old male had not been seen in seven days. Officers located him mowing grass.
• At 9:17 p.m., officers took a theft report on Buffalo Trail. A caller reported a neighbor’s son stole his mother’s purse.
