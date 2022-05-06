The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 3:04 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary on Piedmont Lane. A caller reported she thought someone was trying to get into her house and said she heard someone at the front door. Officers determined there was no attempted break-in.
• At 7:18 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Interstate 64.
• At 8:53 a.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Old Sheep Pen Road. A caller reported that a person who was missing had recently updated their information with the transportation cabinet.
• At 9:38 a.m., officers were notified of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Leestown Road.
• At 12:09 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.
• At 12:33 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:11 p.m., deputies were notified of a sexual offense at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 3:07 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Leestown Road.
• At 5:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported someone stole a cellphone.
• At 6:01 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Sunset Drive. A caller reported an alarm was going off at a vacant residence.
• At 6:06 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Powhatan Trail. A caller reported someone stole his mother-in-law’s ID and were receiving social security payments in her name.
• At 9:42 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Meadowview Drive.
• At 10:37 p.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Duckers Road. A caller reported a male wearing a black shirt and brown pants was waving an AR-15 in the air and arguing with another person. Kentucky State Police were also notified.
