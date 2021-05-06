blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 8:13 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 9:49 a.m., officers took a theft report on Shelby Street. A caller reported two saws were stolen.

• At 10:28 a.m., deputies took a stolen vehicle report on Prosperous Place.

• At 10:31 a.m., deputies responded to an "armed and dangerous person" at Franklin County High School on East Main Street. A caller reported a person with a firearm on school property. Holly Lawson, 37, of Frankfort, who serves as a counselor at the school, was arrested and charged.

• At 11:21 a.m., deputies took a burglary report at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road. A caller reported that someone attempted to break in. The caller advised nothing was stolen but the weather stripping was damaged.

• At 12:49 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male in the store was shoplifting. The manager refused to press charges because the man “dumped all property prior to leaving the store.”

• At 2:38 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 3:07 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 3:22 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Seminole Trail.

• At 4:08 p.m., officers and EMS were called to an assault on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported someone was being attacked but they couldn’t see who the attacker was.

• At 4:22 p.m., officers took a stolen vehicle report at Buffalo Wild Wings on Jett Boulevard. A caller reported a blue Toyota Rav4 was struck by a black Mitsubishi Eclipse.

• At 5:14 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on University Drive.

• At 5:45 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 6:44 p.m., officers took a stolen vehicle report on Forest Hill Drive.

• At 8:21 p.m., officers were called to a fight at TJ Maxx on John Davis Drive. A caller reported two females were fighting and an off-duty state trooper separated them.

• At 8:34 p.m., county firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on Hollow Creek Drive. Columbia Gas was notified.

