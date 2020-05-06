The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 6 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Flynn Avenue.
• At 8:13 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Cardwell Lane.
• At 9:20 a.m., deputies were called to Hilltop Meadows Lane concerning a fraud complaint. The call was transferred to Woodford County, which is where the caller lives.
• At 9:55 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Hanna Place.
• At 9:58 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Leestown Lane.
• At 10:12 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Leestown Lane.
• At 10:23 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Leestown Lane.
• At 10:41 a.m., officers were called to Harp Pike concerning a stolen vehicle.
• At 12:27 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive concerning an assault.
• At 12:57 p.m., officers were called to Dabney Street concerning two men stealing wire from the caller’s home.
• At 2:11 p.m., officers were called to Union Ridge Road for a missing juvenile. The child was located.
• At 2:51 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Cougar Lane.
• At 3:39 pm., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Great Buffalo Trace.
• At 7:42 p.m., officers were called to Leestown Road for a number of gunshots being fired.
• At 8:02 p.m., officers were called to Powhatan Trail concerning a theft of cash.
• At 8:45 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Hanna Place.
• At 10:07 p.m., officers were called to Gayle Street for a theft of property from a shed.
