The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:31 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on St. Clair Street.
• At 11:48 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 12:16 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 1:58 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 2:04 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 2:09 p.m., deputies attempted to locate a person on Old Sheep Pen Road. Deputies attempted to locate a female who was entered as missing in January.
• At 4:21 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Wallace Avenue.
• At 4:30 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
• At 4:37 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Maryland Avenue.
• At 5:38 p.m., officers were called to an assault in progress on Blackburn Avenue. A caller reported two males were fighting in a Toyota Camry.
• At 5:46 p.m., officers were notified of a vandalism complaint at Angel’s Share Nursery on Reilly Road. A caller reported a vehicle was vandalized.
• At 5:47 p.m., deputies attempted to locate a person on St. Johns Road. Shelby County authorities requested deputies to make contact with a person whose vehicle was related to a criminal mischief case they were working.
• At 6:06 p.m., officers and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:30 p.m., deputies attempted to locate a person on Old Sheep Pen Road. Deputies were notified that the female they were looking for was evicted three or four months ago.
• At 7:38 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 9:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Briar Cliff Street. A caller reported a purse was stolen at Dolly Graham Park.
• At 9:52 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Magnolia Avenue. A caller reported hearing one shot in front of her house.
• At 11:35 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on St. Clair Street.
Saturday
• At 12:38 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at the Treasury Department on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported two males with flashlights were trying to break in through a door.
• At 9:54 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.
• At 10:39 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a car and a truck at the intersection. Inbound Versailles Road was temporarily shut down.
• At 11:44 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
• At 11:47 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota Avalon and a Hyundai. A 28-year-old female complained of chest pain.
• At 1:43 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Rolling Acres Drive.
• At 1:58 p.m., officers were notified of a shots fired complaint at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s on West Ridge Drive. A caller reported hearing shots from what sounded like a handgun in the woods behind the business. The caller advised he also heard an older male “screaming at the top of his lungs.”
• At 2:38 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Broadway near Washington Street.
• At 2:56 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hummingbird Lane. A caller reported someone broke into his truck overnight and stole money and “trashed the vehicle.”
• At 3:12 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 3:29 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Major Street.
• At 3:56 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Collins Lane.
• At 4:09 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Allen Way.
• At 4:22 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Interstate 64 East off ramp. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident between a Ford Fusion, Toyota Camry and Nissan Murano. Versailles Road was temporarily shut down.
• At 4:45 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lewis Street near West Broadway.
• At 5:08 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported her juvenile daughter had been missing for two hours.
Sunday
• At 3 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Franklin Square Cinema on U.S. 127 South. A janitor reported someone was inside the theater and the doors were unlocked. The caller advised hearing a noise inside and said the alarm system was telling her a door was open. Officers cleared the building.
• At 10:21 a.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Ann Street.
• At 10:58 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:03 p.m., officers were notified that a missing person on Schenkel Lane had been found. A caller reported that the juvenile female returned home.
• At 1:22 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 1:46 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 2:14 p.m., deputies were called to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 West.
• At 3 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Louisville Road.
• At 3:35 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Wapping Street.
• At 3:52 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:56 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:35 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Bridgeport Road. A caller reported she gave her co-workers a ride home and they stole four gift cards and $100.
• At 9:31 p.m., officers took a theft report on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported his cellphone was stolen.
• At 11:58 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported two males “busted the windows out of her car and slashed her tires.”
