blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 5:25 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.

• At 9:52 a.m., deputies took a drug complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 11:45 a.m., officers took a theft report on Ridgewood Lane.

• At 12:51 p.m., officers took a theft report on Fifth Avenue.

• At 1:04 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 1:52 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

• At 2:50 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 4:02 p.m., officers took a theft report on Laralan Avenue.

• At 5:49 p.m., deputies were called to an armed and dangerous person on the East-West Connector.

• At 7:27 p.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkel Lane.

• At 7:28 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired complaint on Skyview Drive.

• At 7:35 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Versailles Road.

• At 8:10 p.m., officers were called to a drug complaint on Schenkel Lane.

• At 9:42 p.m., officers were called to a drug complaint on Schenkel Lane.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription