The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:23 a.m., officers responded to a fight on West Broadway Street. A caller reported eight people were fighting in the road near the Old Capitol. One person was arrested.
• At 12:43 a.m., deputies were called to a report of eight or nine shots fired on Evergreen Road.
• At 9:08 a.m., deputies responded to a criminal mischief complaint on Bridgeport Road. A caller reported a vehicle was vandalized overnight.
• At 10:22 a.m., deputies took a burglary report at Store Mart on Twilight Trail. A caller reported the store was broken into overnight.
• At 10:32 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 10:36 a.m., officers responded to a criminal mischief complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported that tires were slashed overnight.
• At 2:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Collins Lane. A caller reported that the battery was stolen from a lawnmower.
• At 2:51 p.m., officers took a theft report at Goins and Goins Insurance on East Main Street.
• At 3:41 p.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported that an apartment resident was stealing electricity from another tenant.
• At 4:55 p.m., officers responded to a criminal mischief complaint at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported that the “train horn on a vehicle caused damage to a family member’s ears.”
• At 5:28 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 6 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:11 p.m., officers responded to an "armed and dangerous" person on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported that a male on a red motorized scooter came up to him in an alley, showed him a revolver and “got smart” with the caller. The caller advised that the man put the revolver in a leather holster tucked into the back of his pants.
• At 7:46 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:27 p.m., officers took a theft report on Meagher Avenue. A caller reported someone stole a blue bicycle from his yard and threatened to “hunt him down” and “beat his brains in.” The caller phoned back at 11:28 p.m. to report that he found the bike.
• At 10:34 p.m., officers and deputies responded to shots fired on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported hearing 30 shots from what sounded like a handgun.
• At 11:13 p.m., officers were called to shots fired at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a blue car pulled up and several shots were fired at the building. The caller advised it was a handgun and several casings were found in front of the building.
Saturday
• At 1:08 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 2:16 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Woodlake Road.
• At 2:58 a.m., officers responded to a burglary on Lago Drive. A caller reported someone rang her doorbell. She said she did not see anyone and just heard the doorbell.
• At 6:18 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Wildwood Place.
• At 9:25 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 12:17 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Racey Court.
• At 1 p.m., officers took a theft report at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported that a 13-year-old refused to give a 10-year-old her toy back. The caller said it cost $20 and she got it in New York.
• At 1:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at Goodwood Brewing on West Main Street. A caller reported that a male and female left without paying for their food.
• At 1:18 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Meadow Lane.
• At 2:43 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 2:55 p.m., officers took a theft report on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported that medication had been stolen.
• At 3:34 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Woodgate Road.
• At 4:02 p.m., officers took a drug complaint at Marathon on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male, who smelled like marijuana, asked him if he wanted to buy Xanax while he was in the parking lot.
• At 5:08 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Wright Street.
• At 6:20 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Woodgate Road.
• At 6:22 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Holmes Street.
• At 6:31 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
• At 7:38 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a structure fire on Blueridge Drive. A caller reported the back of the stove was on fire. The caller said there were no flames but they heard a popping sound and there was black smoke. Firefighters reported there was no fire.
• At 9:21 p.m., deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East. A motorist passing by reported a white car had the airbags deployed and flashers on. The caller advised they didn’t see anyone and the door was off the car. First responders were unable to locate the vehicle.
• At 10:39 p.m., officers responded to a report of two shots fired on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 11:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of three shots fired at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. Officers advised it was fireworks.
Sunday
• At 2:25 a.m., officers took a theft report on Wright Street. A caller with a taxi service reported that a person did not pay for a ride.
• At 4:40 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a theft at Crystalbook Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported three males were breaking into vehicles in the parking lot. One juvenile was detained and returned home.
• At 8:38 a.m., officers took a theft report on Hawthorne Drive. A caller walking by reported “papers all over the yard.”
• At 10:08 a.m., deputies and county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Switzer Road.
• At 1:31 p.m., officers and city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Chinook Trail.
• At 2:29 p.m., officers, deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on River Bend Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident. A 77-year-old male had a laceration and a female had a possible broken hand.
• At 2:47 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Rosewood Lane. A caller reported that a female broke into the neighbor’s house. The neighbor told officers that the female was supposed to be there.
• At 2:58 p.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a ground fire on Langford Avenue.
• At 4:46 p.m., officers were called to an assault at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a female assaulted her when the caller caught the female trying to steal stuff from her front porch. Officers were unable to locate anyone.
• At 5:55 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell at AutoZone on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported there was a large amount of smoke in the backside of the building by Red Dot. Firefighters were unable to locate a fire.
• At 8:03 p.m., officers took a theft report at My Guadalajara on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a customer left without paying.
• At 10:20 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.