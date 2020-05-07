blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 12:04 a.m., officers were called to Lyons Drive after someone broke in and assaulted the caller.

• At 2 a.m., officers were called to Days Inn on U.S. 127 concerning suspected drug activity.

• At 1:27 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Meadow Glen.

• At 3:10 a.m., officers were called to Champion Drive for a possible burglary.

• At 3:18 p.m., officers were called to West Second Street concerning a stolen vehicle.

• At 4:31 p.m., officers were called to Spruce Drive concerning a stolen stimulus check.

• At 6:11 p.m., officers were called to Whitaker Bank on West Main Street concerning a stolen cell phone.

• At 6:36 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Louisville Road.

• AT 9:12 p.m., firefighters were called to Sheep Pen Road for a controlled burn.

• At 9:38 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64. A car had overturned against a rock wall. The accident was determined to be in Shelby County.

