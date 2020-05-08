blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 4:20 a.m., officers responded to an accident on Stevenson Drive. A vehicle hit a utility pole and two men fled the scene. One person was complaining of chest and elbow pain.

• At 10:08 a.m., officers were called to Lyons Drive concerning a stolen trailer.

• At 11:45 a.m., officers were called to the Lewis Ferry boat ramp concerning a possible rape.

• At 12:34 p.m., officers were called to Ringo Avenue after people allegedly forged the landlord’s name to move in.

• At 1:07 p.m., officers were called to Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road after someone used the caller’s information to open a cellphone account.

• At 2:05 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue after someone broke into a residence.

• At 3:08 p.m., officers wer called to Fairfield Inn on Chenault Road concerning a stolen phone.

• At 3:40 p.m., officers were called to Ridgeview Drive concerning a theft.

• At 5:55 p.m., officers were called to Harp Pike concerning an assault. 

• At 7:27 p.m., officers were called to Union Ridge Road concerning a stolen gun.

• At 10:28 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue concerning a theft.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription