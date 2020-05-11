The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:02 a.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road concerning a theft of money.
• At 12:29 a.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court concerning people possibly smoking crack around a baby.
• At 7:58 a.m., officers were called to Capital Plaza Hotel after someone broke into a Porsche and stole the stereo.
• At 8:43 a.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning people stealing property from the caller’s home.
• At 12:33 p.m., officers were called to the Days Inn on U.S. 127 concerning suspected drug activity.
• At 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident near Walgreens on Versailles Road. One person was complaining of back pain.
• At 9:19 p.m., offiers were called to Fannin Court for a report of a person firing a gun.
• At 9:19 p.m., officers were called to East Fourth Street for a report of shots fired.
• At 11:01 p.m., officers were called to Murray Street for a report of shots fired.
• At 11:54 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a burglary.
Saturday
• At 2:33 a.m., officers were called to Landings Drive regarding shots fired.
• At 7:12 a.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive concerning a missing lock from a truck trailer.
• At 3:16 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen trailer.
• At 4:57 p.m., officers were called to Briarpatch Lane concerning a missing toddler. The child was found hiding in the garage.
• At 7:20 p.m., officers were called concerning a theft of packages. The caller hung up when asked for the address and did not respond to a return call.
• At 10:10 p.m., officers were called to Adair Street concerning a woman using drugs.
• At 11:13 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault that occurred on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 11:15 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning a theft from Speedway.
Sunday
• At 1:53 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a fight in progress.
• At 9:08 a.m., officers were called to Audubon Drive after someone broke into a vehicle during the night and took several items.
• At 10:15 a.m., officers were called to Washington Street after someone broke into the caller’s truck.
• At 10:37 a.m., firefighters were called to WesBanco on U.S. 127 for a mulch fire.
• At 1:01 p.m., officers were called to Bryant-Benson Road concerning an assault.
• At 1:30 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive for a shoplifting complaint.
• At 3:14 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue after someone broke into a residence.
• At 3:31 p.m., officers were called to Schofield Lane concerning the theft of a number of tools.
• At 4:35 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road concerning an assault. The caller said he had three wounds on his head but declined EMS treatment.
• At 5:56 p.m., officers were called to Shelby Street concerning a burglary when the caller was unable to enter her apartment.
• At 6:15 p.m., officers were called to Sheep Pen Road regarding shots fired.
• At 7:22 p.m., officers were called to Logan Street for suspected drug activity.
• At 7:39 p.m., officers were called to Family Dollar on Northgate Drive concerning a woman who stole items and fled the scene.
• At 8:33 p.m., officers were called to Landings Drive concerning an assault in progress.
