The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 6:59 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on KY 151.
• At 7:35 a.m., officers took a theft report on Teton Trail. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle over the weekend.
• At 8:26 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jones Lane.
• At 8:40 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jones Lane.
• At 11:18 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a stabbing on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported a 20-year-old female was stabbed in the hand and leg by a juvenile female. The victim was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center and the juvenile was taken to a juvenile detention center.
• At 11:33 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 12:55 p.m., officers took an assault report on Deepwood Drive. A female caller reported a female with blonde hair wearing a white T-shirt and dark colored leggings “smashed her arm in the door, pushed her and tried to hit her.” The caller advised the female “has been taking money from her account for a few years.”
• At 5:16 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Pea Ridge Road near Bridgeport-Benson Road.
• At 5:27 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported several females were fighting.
• At 7:36 p.m., officers took a theft report at Jennings Towing & Recovery on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone broke in, stole tools and damaged property.
• At 7:53 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Watson Court. A caller reported a male and female were stealing items from a neighbor’s house.
• At 8:07 p.m., deputies attempted to locate a vehicle at Home 2 Suites on Allen Way. A caller reported a white Volkswagen Jetta was stolen out of Lawrenceburg.
• At 8:08 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported a grease fire had been extinguished, but requested that firefighters make sure the scene was safe.
• At 9:22 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 10:24 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Tanner Court near East Todd Street.
