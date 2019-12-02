The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the long holiday weekend:
Wednesday
- A suspicious person was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 1:09 a.m.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on Duncan Road at 3:38 a.m.
- A fire investigation was reported on Versailles Road at 6:21 a.m.
- Shots fired were reported on Ringo Avenue at 7:40 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Pea Ridge Road at 8 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Old Glenns Creek Road at 9:17 a.m.
- An intoxicated person was reported on Holmes Street at 10:22 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Versailles Road at 11:17 a.m.
- A fire investigation was reported on Schenkel Lane at 11:54 a.m. According to the call sheet, a light pole appeared to be on fire.
- A theft was reported on Pinnacle Court at 12:18 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Limestone Drive at 1 p.m.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on Harrodswood Road at 2:41 p.m.
- A theft was reported at Buffalo Trace at 3:21 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 4:50 p.m.
- An armed and dangerous person was reported on Holmes Street at 6:28 p.m. According to the call sheet, a man at Tacklebox N Sports Bar was screaming, yelling and threatening to hold people hostage.
- A theft was reported on Leestown Lane at 7:54 p.m.
Thursday
- A theft was reported on Chinook Trail at 6:43 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Colonial Trace at 8:22 a.m.
- A fire rescue was reported on Mero Street at 9:42 a.m. Someone was thought to be stranded on a canoe, but the canoe was found to be unoccupied.
- A gas leak was reported on East Main Street at 10:59 a.m.
- An explosion was reported on Green Wilson Road at 12:06 p.m. According to the call sheet, someone was setting off a cannon, something the person does every Thanksgiving.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Hillwood Avenue at 3:07 p.m.
- A fire alarm was reported on Darby Shire Circle at 4:29 p.m.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on Meadow Lane at 5:47 p.m.
- A rubbish fire was reported on East Georgetown Road at 7:24 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Winding Way Drive at 7:28 p.m.
- Shots fired were reported on Owenton Road at 9:11 p.m. The caller reported hearing 10 to 12 shots and seeing a man with a rifle running down the road.
Friday
- A fire investigation was reported East Georgetown Road at 1:50 a.m. A transformer blew.
- Harassment was reported on West Second Street at 4:39 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Big Eddy Beach Road at 9:21 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Holt Lane at noon.
- A controlled burn was reported on Schofield Lane at 1:49 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 2:30 p.m.
- A rubbish fire was reported on Westover Road at 2:39 p.m.
- A rubbish fire was reported on East Georgetown Road at 3:23 p.m.
- A theft was reported on East Main Street at 3:44 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Devils Hollow Road at 4:11 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Creekside Lane at 4:46 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 6:15 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Pebble Court at 6:26 p.m.
- A structure fire was reported on Mt. Zion Road at 6:51 p.m. A chimney caught fire.
Saturday
- A suspicious person was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 12:04 a.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Limestone Drive at 6:45 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Grant Street at 9:02 a.m.
- A rubbish fire was reported on Curator Court at 11:32 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Centennial Avenue at 12:36 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Old Lawrenceburg Road at 1:08 p.m.
- A fire alarm was reported on Georgetown Road at 2:38 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 4:52 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 4:59 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Versailles Road at 5:26 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Dabney Street at 5:57 p.m.
- A ground fire was reported on Evergreen Road at 7:41 p.m.
- Shots fired were reported on Compton Drive at 10:11 p.m. The shots were actually firecrackers.
- A suspicious person was reported on Owsley Avenue at 10:26 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Cardinal Avenue at 10:58 p.m.
- Shots fired were reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 11:39 p.m. Gunshots were heard near Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Sunday
- A structure fire was reported on East Main Street at 4:28 a.m. A dryer was on fire.
- Trespassing was reported on Pebble Court at 8:29 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Louisville Road at 8:49 a.m.
- Shots fired were reported on Bobby Jones Boulevard at 9:25 a.m. The caller heard gunshots near the railroad tracks.
- Trespassing was reported on Conway Street at 11:42 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 2:04 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Wallace Avenue at 3:53 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 5:37 p.m.
- Shots fired were reported on Polsgrove Street at 9:39 p.m. The caller heard three gunshots.
- A suspicious person was reported on Brawner Street at 10:18 p.m.