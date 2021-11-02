The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 12:05 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 12:40 a.m., officers took an assault report on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported “her boyfriend’s child’s mother assaulted him” while he was trying to get his belongings from a residence.
• At 2:49 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:12 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ann Street.
• At 9:09 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone broke in overnight and that a side window was busted. The caller didn’t know if anything was missing.
• At 10:32 a.m., officers took an assault report on Pinnacle Court. A caller from a previous call reported her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend “attacked her” when she was helping her boyfriend move out of an apartment.
• At 11:20 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 11:22 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:23 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Leestown Road. A caller reported a storage unit was broken into on Sept. 28.
• At 11:26 a.m., officers took a theft report on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported a male who was working on his vehicles “switched out parts.”
• At 12:10 p.m., officers were notified of lewd behavior on Wapping Street. A caller reported a nude female was running through the parking lot behind the Bush Building and Paul Sawyier Public Library.
• At 12:12 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Tamworth Lane. A caller reported a blue pickup truck hit a rock embankment.
• At 12:16 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Shelby Street.
• At 12:27 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Bald Knob Road.
• At 12:44 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Shelby Street.
• At 3:32 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Brookhaven Drive.
• At 5:59 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 7:43 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.
• At 8:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported someone broke into her vehicle and her bag was stolen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.