blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 12:05 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 12:40 a.m., officers took an assault report on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported “her boyfriend’s child’s mother assaulted him” while he was trying to get his belongings from a residence.

• At 2:49 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:12 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ann Street.

• At 9:09 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone broke in overnight and that a side window was busted. The caller didn’t know if anything was missing.

• At 10:32 a.m., officers took an assault report on Pinnacle Court. A caller from a previous call reported her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend “attacked her” when she was helping her boyfriend move out of an apartment.

• At 11:20 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 11:22 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology on U.S. 127 South.

• At 11:23 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Leestown Road. A caller reported a storage unit was broken into on Sept. 28.

• At 11:26 a.m., officers took a theft report on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported a male who was working on his vehicles “switched out parts.”

• At 12:10 p.m., officers were notified of lewd behavior on Wapping Street. A caller reported a nude female was running through the parking lot behind the Bush Building and Paul Sawyier Public Library.

• At 12:12 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Tamworth Lane. A caller reported a blue pickup truck hit a rock embankment.

• At 12:16 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Shelby Street.

• At 12:27 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Bald Knob Road.

• At 12:44 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Shelby Street.

• At 3:32 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Brookhaven Drive.

• At 5:59 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.

• At 7:43 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.

• At 8:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported someone broke into her vehicle and her bag was stolen.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription