The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday and Wednesday:

Tuesday

• At 9:30 a.m., officers, EMS personnel and deputies were called to the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter on West Second Street concerning a stabbing.

• At 9:54 a.m. officers, deputies and firefighters responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving three vans.

• At 10:33 a.m., officers and EM personnel were called to Riverview Apartments, Compton Drive, after a person hit the caller’s friend in the head with a baseball bat.

• At 11:40 a.m., officers were called to Cline Street after a neighbor stole a package.

• At 3:40 p.m., deputies were called to Cardwell Lane concerning a possible scam.

• At 3:58 p.m., officers were called to the Chicken Koup on East Main Street concerning a stolen phone.

• At 4:01 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Swigert Avenue concerning an assault.

• At 5:12 p.m., officers were called to Tractor Supply on Arrowhead Court concerning the theft of a sprayer.

• At 6:02 p.m., officers were called to Rosewood Lane concerning a possible burglary. 

• At 6:44 p.m., officers were called to the old State Capital, West Broadway Street, concerning a possible burglary.

• At 9:15 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Prince Hall Village concerning a burglary complaint.

Wednesday

• At 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue concerning a stolen vehicle.

• At 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to Ravencrest Apartments, Georgetown Road, concerning a scam involving mailing money orders.

• At 11:20 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an assault Sunday night at University Lodge on East Main Street.

• At 11:21 a.m., officers were called to Galbraith Road concerning a theft from the caller’s bank account.

• At 11:39 a.m., deputies were called to Cardwell Lane after someone broke into a van and took money.

• At 2:50 p.m., officers were called to Ute Trail concerning an assault between two juveniles.

• At 7:24 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue for a report of shots fired. 

• At 7:29 p.m., officers were called to Elkhorn Drive for a shots fired complaint.

• At 9:32 p.m., deputies were called to Ravenwood Drive after someone broke into the caller’s vehicle during the night and took electronic devices.

