The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday and Thursday:
Wednesday
• At 8:36 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:09 a.m., city fire and EMS responded to a fire rescue at WesBanco on West Main Street. A caller reported a person was stuck in an elevator. First responders got the person out of the elevator at 9:25 a.m.
• At 10:21 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary on River Bend Road. A caller reported two males “climbed through a window of the house across the street from her.” The caller advised the house was supposed to be vacant.
• At 10:25 a.m., city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on St. Clair Street.
• At 11:14 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:19 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Rancho Drive.
• At 1:31 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:47 p.m., officers took a theft report on Debbie Drive. A caller reported a gun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• At 2:38 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 3:05 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Grandview Drive.
• At 3:14 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on St. Clair Street.
• At 4:26 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a shots fired complaint on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported hearing three gunshots at a park and saw four people chasing a person in a black hoodie.
• At 4:28 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 5:33 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Singleton Lane.
• At 9:22 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 9:42 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:58 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
Thursday
• At 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 7:46 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:42 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Leawood Drive.
• At 9:58 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 12:05 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Hickory Drive. A caller reported there were flames near a hot water heater. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 12:25 p.m., officers took a theft report on Oakmont Lane. A caller reported someone broke into a U-Haul and stole several items.
• At 12:47 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 2:02 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 4:19 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:22 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female was detained.
• At 6 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 6:24 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 7:13 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:50 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a white Chevy truck was on its side and the driver was out of the vehicle. The driver suffered a cut on his nose.
• At 10:25 p.m., deputies conducted a fire investigation on Interstate 64.
• At 11:10 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Willow Street.
