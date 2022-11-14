The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the holiday weekend:
Thursday
• At 12:26 a.m., officers were called to a shot fired complaint at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported hearing a gunshot.
• At 3:25 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 8:23 a.m., deputies and county fire were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Hibbett Sports on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male stole two jackets and left in a burgundy Toyota Camry.
• At 11:05 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 12:41 p.m., deputies and county fire responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road.
• At 12:58 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near Goodyear on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female on a bike was struck by a Ford Focus. The female was alert and complained of leg pain.
• At 12:58 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Willow Street.
• At 1:30 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a missing person.
• At 3:41 p.m., city fire and EMS responded to a ground fire on Ashland Drive.
• At 3:51 p.m., city firefighters were called to a gas leak on St. Clair Street. A caller from Columbia Gas reported a gas leak inside a home and advised a technician was on scene.
• At 4:20 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.
• At 5:22 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 5:29 p.m., deputies and county fire responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64.
• At 5:41 p.m., officers and county fire were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64.
• At 5:44 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a possible structure fire on Sandstone Drive. A caller reported that there was lots of smoke and flames coming from a neighbor’s house. The fire was extinguished at 6:39 p.m.
• At 6:26 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Seneca Trail.
• At 6:41 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64.
• At 7:45 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Ann Street.
• At 8:45 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on St. Clair Street.
• At 10:24 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Richardson Lane.
Friday
• At 7:02 a.m., officers took a theft report at Quintin Court Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a cellphone was lost or misplaced.
• At 8:58 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Crestwood Drive.
• At 10:03 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cold Harbor Drive.
• At 1:33 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Polsgrove Street. A caller reported someone broke into his residence and “rummaged through his stuff.”
• At 2:07 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 2:29 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 3:03 p.m., officers took a theft report on Ringo Avenue. A caller reported money was stolen from her.
• At 3:36 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 5:41 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector.
• At 8:27 p.m., deputies and county fire responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jones Lane near U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:36 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Jones Lane.
• At 8:46 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Jones Lane.
Saturday
• At 1:45 a.m., officers were called to a fight at Bell Gym on the Kentucky State University campus on University Drive. Kentucky State University requested assistance.
• At 9:57 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Shelby Street.
• At 1:13 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sheep Pen Road.
• At 1:50 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Washington Street.
• At 2:34 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Camp Pleasant Road. A caller reported a vehicle flipped in the creek. One female complained of pain.
• At 3:55 p.m., officers were called to a vandalism complaint on Smith Avenue. A caller reported a window at Trinity Baptist Church had been busted out.
• At 5:44 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported a male in a black hoodie was inside a house whose owner is in jail.
• At 5:57 p.m., county firefighters responded to a possible structure fire on Weehawken Lane. A caller reported smoke but no flames and advised the residents were refusing to evacuate.
• At 11:06 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
Sunday
• At 4:49 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:42 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Sower Boulevard.
• At 8:05 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Shell on Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported $200 worth of lottery tickets were stolen by a male with blonde hair who left in a Nissan Frontier.
• At 9:08 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Bypass Plaza Drive.
• At 9:12 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:07 a.m., officers took a theft report on Briar Cliff Street. A caller reported an unlocked vehicle was broken into overnight.
• At 10:22 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Union Ridge Road.
• At 3:25 p.m., deputies and county fire responded to a ground fire on Interstate 64 West.
• At 3:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 3:59 p.m., officers took an assault report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a third party female Walmart employee assaulted him.
• At 5:29 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter.
• At 7:08 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Elkhorn Hills Lane.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.