The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 6:56 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lebanon Road near Bald Knob Road.

• At 7:51 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.

• At 9:39 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.

• At 10:02 a.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 10:51 a.m., officers took a theft report at Joey’s Maytag on Holmes Street. A caller reported “someone cut the gate and took some tanks.”

• At 11:12 a.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 11:52 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.

• At 1 p.m., officers took a theft report on Arnett Drive. A caller reported she “can’t find her diamond ring and thinks it could have been stolen.”

• At 2:02 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• At 4:12 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Henry Street.

• At 4:20 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male, who was confronted by store employees was “throwing merchandise and making threats.”

• At 4:52 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Clements Avenue.

• At 5:47 p.m., officers took a theft report on Meadow Lane. A caller reported a 2012 GMC SUV was unlawfully repossessed.

• At 6:12 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Clifton Avenue.

• At 6:39 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Seneca Trail. A caller reported a basement door was open when they arrived home and thought someone had broken in.

• At 7:04 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a vandalism complaint on Galbraith Road.

• At 8:01 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:58 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Dollar Tree on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a child was detained for shoplifting and an officer was wanted to talk to the child.

• At 10:04 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 10:12 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

Saturday

• At 5:06 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported her vehicle was on its side and she was stuck in the car. She complained of neck and back pain.

• At 7:48 a.m., deputies were called to an injury motor vehicle accident at DHL on Leestown Road. A caller reported a vehicle struck a pedestrian two hours before and they wanted to file a report.

• At 9:31 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 9:55 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near Lafayette Drive.

• At 10:07 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Noel Avenue.

• At 10:21 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.

• At 10:22 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road near Bridgeport Road.

• At 11:11 a.m., officers took a theft report on Algonquin Trail. A caller reported someone stole his dog from his backyard. The caller said the back gate was closed but not locked.

• At 11:13 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Swallowfield Road near U.S. 127.

• At 1:07 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bedford Road.

• At 1:30 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 1:39 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.

• At 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 2:42 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:21 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 3:47 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 4:09 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.

• At 8:21 p.m., officers took a theft report on Collins Lane. A caller reported she had money stolen and believed her great-niece stole it and gave it to her mother.

• At 10:29 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Tierra Linda Drive.

Sunday

• At 12:17 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 1:58 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Prince Hall Village Drive.

• At 3:55 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident at Eastwood Shopping Center on Versailles Road. A caller reported a vehicle struck a utility pole and a power line was hanging on another line. Frankfort Plant Board was notified.

• At 4:06 a.m., city firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on North Lime Street. A caller reported a furnace fell and they could hear gas spraying out. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 6:02 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported hearing two shots.

• At 1 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported a gun was stolen from his room at the Capital Plaza Hotel about a week or two ago.

• At 3:17 p.m., officers took a theft report Shell on Limestone Drive. A caller reported gas was stolen from a pump.

• At 4:17 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:53 p.m., officers took a missing person complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 7:04 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jett Boulevard.

• At 9 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 11:33 p.m., officers took a theft report on Meagher Avenue. A caller reported someone stole his firewood and left in a silver sedan.

