The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 6:56 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lebanon Road near Bald Knob Road.
• At 7:51 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.
• At 9:39 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.
• At 10:02 a.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 10:51 a.m., officers took a theft report at Joey’s Maytag on Holmes Street. A caller reported “someone cut the gate and took some tanks.”
• At 11:12 a.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 11:52 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
• At 1 p.m., officers took a theft report on Arnett Drive. A caller reported she “can’t find her diamond ring and thinks it could have been stolen.”
• At 2:02 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 4:12 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Henry Street.
• At 4:20 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male, who was confronted by store employees was “throwing merchandise and making threats.”
• At 4:52 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Clements Avenue.
• At 5:47 p.m., officers took a theft report on Meadow Lane. A caller reported a 2012 GMC SUV was unlawfully repossessed.
• At 6:12 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Clifton Avenue.
• At 6:39 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Seneca Trail. A caller reported a basement door was open when they arrived home and thought someone had broken in.
• At 7:04 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a vandalism complaint on Galbraith Road.
• At 8:01 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:58 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Dollar Tree on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a child was detained for shoplifting and an officer was wanted to talk to the child.
• At 10:04 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 10:12 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
Saturday
• At 5:06 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported her vehicle was on its side and she was stuck in the car. She complained of neck and back pain.
• At 7:48 a.m., deputies were called to an injury motor vehicle accident at DHL on Leestown Road. A caller reported a vehicle struck a pedestrian two hours before and they wanted to file a report.
• At 9:31 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 9:55 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near Lafayette Drive.
• At 10:07 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Noel Avenue.
• At 10:21 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.
• At 10:22 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road near Bridgeport Road.
• At 11:11 a.m., officers took a theft report on Algonquin Trail. A caller reported someone stole his dog from his backyard. The caller said the back gate was closed but not locked.
• At 11:13 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Swallowfield Road near U.S. 127.
• At 1:07 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bedford Road.
• At 1:30 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:39 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.
• At 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 2:42 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:21 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 3:47 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 4:09 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.
• At 8:21 p.m., officers took a theft report on Collins Lane. A caller reported she had money stolen and believed her great-niece stole it and gave it to her mother.
• At 10:29 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Tierra Linda Drive.
Sunday
• At 12:17 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 1:58 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 3:55 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident at Eastwood Shopping Center on Versailles Road. A caller reported a vehicle struck a utility pole and a power line was hanging on another line. Frankfort Plant Board was notified.
• At 4:06 a.m., city firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on North Lime Street. A caller reported a furnace fell and they could hear gas spraying out. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 6:02 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported hearing two shots.
• At 1 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported a gun was stolen from his room at the Capital Plaza Hotel about a week or two ago.
• At 3:17 p.m., officers took a theft report Shell on Limestone Drive. A caller reported gas was stolen from a pump.
• At 4:17 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:53 p.m., officers took a missing person complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 7:04 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jett Boulevard.
• At 9 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 11:33 p.m., officers took a theft report on Meagher Avenue. A caller reported someone stole his firewood and left in a silver sedan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.