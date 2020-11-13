The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 11:38 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to Kroger, Brighton Park Boulevard, concerning a theft.
• At 12:16 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft of a firearm from a vehicle.
• At 1:50 p.m., officers, deputies and EMS personnel responded to a possible injury accident on U.S. 127 between two vehicles.
• At 2:12 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Aldi, U.S. 127, concerning the theft of a purse from a van.
• At 2:19 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft of keys to merchandise cabinets.
• At 3:55 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an assault at Austin Park Apartments.
• At 5:15 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a person flashing a gun.
• At 7:14 p.m., officers, deputies and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 involving two vehicles.
• At 8:23 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Bald Knob Road. One person was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated.
• At 8:25 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Kentucky 421 after a pickup truck hit a tree and overturned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.