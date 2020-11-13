blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 11:38 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to Kroger, Brighton Park Boulevard, concerning a theft.

• At 12:16 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft of a firearm from a vehicle.

• At 1:50 p.m., officers, deputies and EMS personnel responded to a possible injury accident on U.S. 127 between two vehicles.

• At 2:12 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Aldi, U.S. 127, concerning the theft of a purse from a van.

• At 2:19 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft of keys to merchandise cabinets.

• At 3:55 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an assault at Austin Park Apartments.

• At 5:15 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a person flashing a gun. 

• At 7:14 p.m., officers, deputies and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 involving two vehicles.

• At 8:23 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Bald Knob Road. One person was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated.

• At 8:25 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Kentucky 421 after a pickup truck hit a tree and overturned.

