The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 8:32 a.m., officers were called to Clay Villa Apartments, Bypass Plaza Drive, concerning a stolen dog.

• At 9:07 a.m., officers were called to Shell, East Main Street, concerning a person who stole ice cream.

• At 10:20 a.m., firefighters and officers were called to East Fourth Street concerning smoke coming from a vacant apartment.

• At 12:35 p.m., deputies were called to Leestown Road concerning a theft from a vehicle.

• At 2:28 p.m., officers were called to Rosewood Lane concerning three juveniles who stole a bicycle.

• At 2:52 p.m., officers were called to Myrtle Avenue concerning a theft of automobile parts.

• At 3:33 p.m., officers were called to Three Bridges Pawn Shop, Taylor Avenue, after someone tried to break into the business. 

Saturday

• At 8:51 a.m., officers were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road for a possible abuse case.

• At 10:49 a.m., deputies were called to Georgetown Road after someone entered a vehicle and took a wallet containing identification and credit cards. The vehicle was unlocked.

• At 1:37 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to a possible injury accident on Bridgeport-Benson Road after a truck overturned. No injuries were reported.

• At 3:37 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 involving two vehicles.

• At 4 p.m., officers were called to Excel Court concerning a stolen cell phone.

• At 4:55 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a person waving a BB gun at people and shooting at the caller.

• At 5 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an explosion and power outage on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 5:07 p.m., officers, EMS personnel and firefighters were called to the Sullivan Square Parking Garage, West Main Street, for a transformer fire. The Frankfort Plant Board was notified.

• At 6:12 p.m., deputies were called to Evergreen Market, Evergreen Road, concerning the theft of a generator from a garage.

• At 6:35 p.m., deputies, EMS personnel and firefighters responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the 58 mile marker after a vehicle struck a deer. A patient was complaining of leg and back pain.

• At 7:28 p.m., officers were called to Lafayette Drive concerning a theft of money from a person.

• At 8:29 p.m., officers were called to Lafayette Drive concerning a robbery the previous day.

Sunday

• At 1:30 a.m., officers were called to Louisville Road after a person pulled a knife on the caller. 

• At 1:38 a.m., officers and deputies were called to Capitol Bowl, Anderson Road, after an employee reported a man with a gun in a backpack.

• At 3:23 a.m., officers were called to Allnutt Drive for a possible burglary after the caller heard someone in the basement.

• At 6:52 a.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road for a possible structure fire. A power line fell and caught the back of an apartment building on fire. Evacuation was underway, but officers said a fire extinguisher would be sufficient.

• At 11:24 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a broken window.

• At 11:46 a.m., officers took a report at the police department after the caller’s vehicle was broken into. The person left a hat in the vehicle.

• At 1:10 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Secretariat Way after someone rummaged through a vehicle.

• At 2:39 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to Twilight Trail concerning a sparking power line at a residence. Frankfort Plant Board was notified.

• At  4:09 p.m., officers were called to Cattleman’s Road House, Jett Boulevard, concerning the theft of credit and debit cards form a vehicle.

• At 5:57 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, Holmes Street, concerning a man who left without paying for beer.

• At 9:50 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Allnutt Drive concerning a possible burglary.

