The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 1:26 a.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a possible structure fire at Buffalo Trace Distillery on Great Buffalo Trace. A caller reported a dryer fire had been put out, but there was still smoke. Firefighters determined everything was OK at 1:51 a.m.
• At 7:43 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Langford Avenue.
• At 8:26 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Ann Street.
• At 9:23 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at JCPenney on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported the employee back door had been “kicked out” overnight.
• At 9:43 a.m., city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell at the Governor’s Mansion on Capital Avenue. Kentucky State Police reported smoke was coming from the basement.
• At 10:36 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 11:24 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Doctors Drive.
• At 1:05 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.
• At 1:10 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Rockwood Apartments on Galbraith Road. A caller reported identity theft.
• At 1:37 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint at DaVinci’s Pizza on Louisville Road. A caller reported a former employee “keyed” his car about 20 minutes before.
• At 1:57 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported juveniles stole carts and were riding them in a nearby neighborhood.
• At 2:03 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Whitebridge Lane.
• At 2:17 p.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a theft report.
• At 2:27 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 2:51 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road.
• At 4:37 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West near the 49-mile marker. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Chevy and a semi truck.
• At 4:57 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone tried to steal their money.
• At 4:59 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 5:32 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on American Way. A caller reported a female took her bank account information and stole money.
• At 7:29 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 7:54 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took an assault report.
• At 8:37 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Langford Avenue.
• At 9:20 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a possible structure fire on Sulphur Lick Road. It was determined to be a controlled burn.
• At 9:29 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a “nurse was rough with him on purpose.”
• At 11:27 p.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on Compton Drive.
