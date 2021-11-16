blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 3:41 a.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Lebanon Road. A caller reported people were “shooting out of a white sedan with a loud exhaust.” The caller said he thinks the people were hunting and no one was shot.

• At 4:55 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Imperial Avenue.

• At 8:04 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 10:07 a.m., deputies took a drug offense complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 10:09 a.m., deputies took a drug offense complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 11:51 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on an Interstate 64 West off ramp.

• At 11:57 a.m., officers took a theft report at Clay Villa Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported a TV was stolen.

• At 1:14 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 1:16 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Manor House Lane. A caller reported a caregiver was taking her mother’s medication and not administering it to her mother.

• At 3:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lewis Ferry Road.

• At 4:40 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 5:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

