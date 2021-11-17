blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 7:26 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 7:42 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Chenault Road.

• At 8:56 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident at Goodwill on Arrowhead Court. A caller reported a silver Toyota with a handicap tag struck the building. The county building inspector was notified and the store was closed Tuesday so repairs to the door could be made.

• At 10:23 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Louisville Road. A caller reported a building was broken into overnight.

• At 11:06 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Drive near Evergreen Road.

• At 1:48 p.m., officers took a theft report at Cove Spring Park on Cove Spring Road. A caller reported someone broke into a vehicle and stole a purse.

• At 1:50 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 1:53 p.m., city fire and EMS responded to a vehicle fire on Lyons Drive.

• At 1:56 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Sunset Drive.

• At 3:03 p.m., officers took a theft report on Cove Spring Road.

• At 3:13 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Woodlawn Road. A caller reported damage to a roof.

• At 3:26 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 3:40 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 5:16 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Lane.

• At 5:37 p.m., officers were called to a theft at CVS on East Main Street. A caller reported a female with purple hair was stealing hair products.

• At 6:27 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Silver Lake Boulevard. A caller reported a Saturn hit the light post outside her house and left.

• At 6:44 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Union Ridge Road. A caller reported property damage to the French doors and siding on her house. The caller said it looked like a rock or gunshot.

• At 7:11 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Leawood Drive.

• At 7:26 p.m., officers responded to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male dressed in camo stole a bike and an employee tried to stop him.

• At 7:51 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two females were detained in the loss prevention office and were not being cooperative.

• At 8:17 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64.

