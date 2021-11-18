The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 1:09 a.m., officers were called to an assault at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a male “swung at her and her friends.”

• At 9:24 a.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported three females stole $1,614 worth of fragrance the day before and left in a blue car.

• At 9:54 a.m., city firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on Harrodsburg Lane. A caller reported a gas line was struck. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 11:42 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 12:14 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Schenkel Lane.

• At 12:40 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 1:23 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at Western Hills High School on Doctors Drive. A caller reported finding suspected marijuana.

• At 2:29 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 4:59 p.m., officers and deputies were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a city transit bus and a car. The bus driver reported multiple injuries. A female was bleeding from her head and a child was complaining of chest pain. The westbound lane was closed while crews cleared the scene.

• At 5:02 p.m., city firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on Oakmont Lane. A caller reported striking a gas line. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 5:48 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 8:28 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Louisville Road. A caller reported a vending machine outside of a business was vandalized.

• At 9:02 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an assault on Cline Street. A caller reported being punched by another person.

• At 10:31 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.

