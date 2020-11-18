blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday.

• At 12:26 a.m., officers responded to shots fired on Devane Lane. The caller reported hearing two shots.

• At 3:38 a.m., officers took a missing person report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported his 31-year-old son had been missing since 8 p.m. Sunday.

• At 3:45 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 5:02 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Cedar Ridge Road. The caller reported that he had camera footage of people trying to break into his vehicle.

• At 5:39 a.m., officers responded to a theft at Prince Hall Village. The caller reported that a male with red hair wearing a black jacket and jeans stole money.

• At 6:38 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on I-64.

• At 7:33 a.m., officers took a theft report on Alfa Drive. The caller reported that someone broke into her vehicle overnight and that jewelry, money and a watch were missing.

• At 8:46 a.m., officers responded to a theft on West Second Street.

• At 9:12 a.m., officers were called about a trespasser on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 10:11 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:47 a.m., officers were called about an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.

• At 12:07 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 1 p.m., officers were called about an intoxicated driver on Schenkel Lane.

• At 1:01 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 5:13 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Centennial Avenue.

• At 6:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South. A caller from My Guadalajara restaurant reported that customers left without paying their $30 bill.

• At 7:47 p.m., firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Lafayette Drive.

• At 9:12 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on I-64.

• At 11:57 p.m., officers took a theft report on Thistlewood Avenue. The caller reported her neighbor’s door had been kicked in and the “apartment was destroyed.”

