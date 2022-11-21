The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 4:22 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a sexual offense at Combs Hall on the Kentucky State University campus on University Drive.
• At 7:35 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151 Loop 1. A caller reported a semi truck had overturned and the driver was bleeding from the arm.
• At 8:34 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint at the YMCA parking garage on West Clinton Street. A caller reported a male was “trashing the garage and damaging the floor.” Officers were unable to locate anyone.
• At 10:11 a.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported a company vehicle was vandalized and gas was stolen.
• At 12:32 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported two shoplifters, a male and a female, were leaving the store.
• At 1:01 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint at Franklin County High School on Georgetown Road.
• At 3:16 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 3:55 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a four-vehicle accident and advised one female complained of leg pain.
• At 4:01 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint at Franklin County High School on Georgetown Road.
• At 4:53 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Isaac Shelby Circle West.
• At 5:31 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:55 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 6:21 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.
• At 7:04 p.m., officers and city firefighters were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 8:56 p.m., officers took an assault report on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported a male “punched her in the face.”
• At 9:56 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
Saturday
• At 12:19 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a shots fired complaint on Landings Drive. A caller reported hearing three shots from what sounded like a handgun.
• At 5:28 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West near the 56-mile marker. A caller reported a semi truck had rolled over in the median. The driver, a 56-year-old male, complained of neck and leg pain and advised he struck a deer.
• At 9 a.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on the East-West Connector. A caller reported a male in a black Nissan Sentra pointed a gun at them.
• At 10:56 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Williamsburg Road.
• At 11:06 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Murray Street.
• At 11:16 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on John Davis Drive.
• At 12:14 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Tulip Drive.
• At 1:21 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported a cellphone had been stolen.
• At 4:43 p.m., deputies took a burglary report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported the back door of a vacant residence had been broken down.
Sunday
• At 3:58 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Landings Drive.
• At 8:56 a.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased female on Ruffian Court. A caller reported a 74-year-old female was deceased.
• At 12:12 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Green Wilson Road.
• At 12:27 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Harp Pike.
• At 1:52 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Steele Branch Road.
• At 4:32 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Coffee Tree Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Ford Focus and a Buick.
• At 6:19 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Leawood Drive. A caller reported she thought someone was in her house because she heard footsteps and her dog started barking.
• At 9:51 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Louisville Road.
