The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 6:34 a.m, officers were called to Save-A-Lot, East Main Street, concerning four people fighting behind the store.
• At 8:20 a.m., officers and EMS personnel were called to Thistlewood Avenue after a naked woman knocked on the caller’s door and said she had been stabbed. The woman fled when officers arrived. When she was located, EMS determined she had not been stabbed.
• At 11:05 a.m., officers were called to First Avenue for a burglary complaint.
• At 11:53 a.m., deputies were called to Harbor Freight Tools, U.S. 127, concerning a theft.
• At noon, officers were called to Ridgeview Drive concerning two stolen cell phones.
• At 2:16 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, concerning a theft.
• At 3:28 p.m., deputies were called to Leestown Road concerning an assault.
• At 4:31 p.m., officers, deputies and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Comanche Trail involving two vehicles. One person was complaining of head, neck and shoulder pain.
• At 7:14 p.m., deputies and officers were called to Highland Parkway for a possible burglary.
• At 8:07 p.m., firefighters were called to Hickory Drive concerning a burst water pipe.
• At 9:34 p.m., firefighters were called to Champion Court for a possible fire.
• At 9:41 p.m., officers were called to Brighton Park Boulevard concerning a possible theft of electricity.
