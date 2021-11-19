blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 7 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Flat Creek Road near Onans Bend Road.

• At 11:36 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Walnut Street.

• At 12:41 p.m., county firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Winterhaven Lane. A caller reported a gas line had been struck and was blowing gas. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 1:56 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary on Pea Ridge Road. A caller reported a female broke into a rental residence. She was detained by deputies.

• At 5:13 p.m., county firefighters were called to a rescue on Breckinridge Boulevard. A caregiver for an elderly female reported being locked out of the house.

• At 5:30 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.

• At 7:09 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on U.S. 127 North.

