The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 5:41 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bellepoint Avenue.
• At 7:07 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Logan Street. Frankfort Plant Board, Columbia Gas and the Red Cross were notified. One person was displaced.
• At 8:31 a.m., officers took a theft report at Goodwood Brewing on West Main Street. A caller reported a stolen firearm.
• At 8:31 a.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 9:23 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 10:37 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Old Harrodsburg Road.
• At 11:54 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Logan Street.
• At 12:44 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 4:28 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Owenton Road. A caller reported her house was on fire and flames were visible. Firefighters reported heavy black smoke. The fire was under control at 6:11 p.m. and out at 7:17 p.m. The Red Cross and Kentucky Utilities was notified.
• At 4:35 p.m., deputies took a burglary report at Self Storage Center on Leestown Road.
• At 4:50 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 6:26 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:53 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.
• At 6:56 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Old Station Road. A caller reported a female wearing a Western Kentucky University sweatshirt, ripped jeans and UGG boots ran away 45 minutes before.
• At 7:42 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Adair Street. A caller reported a female hit him in the head. EMS was declined.
• At 9:08 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Cherry Knoll Place. A caller reported the kitchen, dining room and living room were full of smoke but didn’t see flames.
• At 11:10 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near Cardwell Lane. A caller reported a 62-year-old female had cuts on her face.
Saturday
• At 1:26 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 1:28 a.m., officers took a theft report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported “his family stole his inheritance, killed his mother and are following him around and torturing him.”
• At 9:50 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road.
• At 9:58 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire invstigation on St. Charles Street.
• At 10:09 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 10:13 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Crystalbrook Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported he has a list of “lots of items” that were stolen.
• At 10:39 a.m., officers were called to an assault at Bridgeport Elementary School on Doctors Drive. A caller reported a female assaulted her. Officers advised it was a custody issue.
• At 10:48 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector.
• At 11:29 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Equestrian Way. A caller reported they had information on a missing juvenile.
• At 11:33 a.m., officers responded to a burglary on Pickett Avenue. A caller reported two females went into a vacant residence.
• At 11:59 a.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported the assault happened on Louisville Road.
• At 12:44 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Aspen Avenue.
• At 12:56 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Rolling Acres Drive.
• At 1:38 p.m., officers took a theft report at Bluegrass Inn on Versailles Road. A caller reported someone broke into the snack machine and stole money.
• At 2:44 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 3:53 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Meadowview Drive.
• At 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:15 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Anderson Road.
• At 6:59 p.m., county firefighters were called to a structure fire on St. James Court. It was determined to be a controlled burn.
• At 7:52 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported a gun was stolen. The caller said they lent the gun to a male and they believe he sold it.
• At 8:18 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road. A caller reported an accident involving a motorcycle and a moped. A male was complaining of hip pain.
Sunday
• At 4:06 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 7:23 a.m., city firefighters were called to a rescue at Kings Daughters Apartments on Hanna Place. A caller reported a male was stuck in an elevator on the ground floor.
• At 8:14 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint at University Lodge on East Main Street.
• At 9:03 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Isaac Shelby Circle West. A caller reported she smelled natural gas and then the power went out.
• At 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 3:28 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Thomas Place. A caller reported two males were fighting in the hallway of an apartment complex.
• At 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Carey Avenue.
• At 4:18 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Gayle Street.
• At 5:14 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on West Todd Street.
• At 5:18 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 5:46 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a possible gas leak on Bluegrass Avenue. A caller reported there was a strong smell of propane in the area. Firefighters advised someone was grilling.
• At 5:57 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Peaks Mill Road near Rocky Branch Road.
• At 6:07 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter who allegedly tried to steal “a bunch of Pioneer Woman merchandise” was detained.
• At 8:56 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue near East Second Street.
• At 9:12 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:40 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
