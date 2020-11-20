blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 8 a.m., officers were called regarding a trespasser on First Avenue.

• At 8:27 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 9:35 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Peaks Mill Road. The caller reported that new construction was broken into, but it was unknown if any items were missing.

• At 9:43 a.m., officers were called regarding a stolen vehicle on O’Brien Street.

• At 2:11 p.m., county and city firefighters and EMS were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident between a white Ford car and a silver car on Versailles Road.

• At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Briar Cliff Street.

• At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lousiville Road.

• At 4:42 p.m., firefighters and deputies responded to a vehicle fire on White Oak Drive. A van was fully engulfed in a driveway when first responders arrived. Firefighters extinguished the fire in six minutes.

• At 6:52 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:32 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS responded to a shooting on Compton Drive. The caller said he “heard a pop noise and neighbor said he had been shot in the leg.” The victim said he didn’t know who shot him. He was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

• At 10:15 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.

