blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday and Tuesday:

Monday

• At 7:58 a.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office for a theft of medication.

• At 9:02 a.m., firefighters were called to Commonwealth Credit Union on High Street for a possible rescue call. The elevator alarm malfunctioned and employees did not have a key to reset it.

• At 5:27 p.m., officers were called to St. Clair Street after someone broke into a vehicle and took a firearm and other items.

• At 5:37 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard involving a vehicle and a deer.

• At 9:14 p.m., officers were called to Langford Avenue for a report of shots fired. 

Tuesday

• At 10:19 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft of AirPods.

• At 10:33 a.m., deputies were called to Twilight Trail concerning a burglary.

• At 11:18 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft from the caller’s bank account.

• At 12:45 p.m., officers were called to Schenkelwood Drive concerning a theft of tools from a shed.

• At 1:23 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a person smoking marijuana.

• At 2:06 p.m., deputies were called to Iron Drive concerning a missing juvenile. He was later located.

• At 3:51 p.m., officers were called to Ollie’s on Limestone Drive concerning a theft.

• At 3:59 p.m., officers were called to Save-A-Lot on Louisville Road concerning a fraud complaint.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription