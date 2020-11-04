The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday and Tuesday:
Monday
• At 7:58 a.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office for a theft of medication.
• At 9:02 a.m., firefighters were called to Commonwealth Credit Union on High Street for a possible rescue call. The elevator alarm malfunctioned and employees did not have a key to reset it.
• At 5:27 p.m., officers were called to St. Clair Street after someone broke into a vehicle and took a firearm and other items.
• At 5:37 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard involving a vehicle and a deer.
• At 9:14 p.m., officers were called to Langford Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Tuesday
• At 10:19 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft of AirPods.
• At 10:33 a.m., deputies were called to Twilight Trail concerning a burglary.
• At 11:18 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft from the caller’s bank account.
• At 12:45 p.m., officers were called to Schenkelwood Drive concerning a theft of tools from a shed.
• At 1:23 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a person smoking marijuana.
• At 2:06 p.m., deputies were called to Iron Drive concerning a missing juvenile. He was later located.
• At 3:51 p.m., officers were called to Ollie’s on Limestone Drive concerning a theft.
• At 3:59 p.m., officers were called to Save-A-Lot on Louisville Road concerning a fraud complaint.
