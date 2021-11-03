blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 1:41 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Adams Lane. A caller reported a female broke into a trailer behind a residence. The caller said “she walked in unwelcomed and walked out with property.”

• At 7:32 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Harrodsburg Road.

• At 1:05 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported a single-vehicle accident. A female complained of arm, hand, leg and chest pain.

• At 2:27 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Sullivan Lane.

• At 2:31 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Stonehaven Drive.

• At 3:22 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Hamilton Lane.

• At 3:29 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a possible gas leak on Raintree Road. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 3:29 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone stole her medications from her room.

• At 4:44 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Duncan Road.

• At 6:34 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 6:45 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a white car and a blue pickup truck. No injuries were reported.

• At 6:55 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64. A caller reported seeing flames and smoke in the area. Firefighters advised construction crews were burning brush.

• At 7:35 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 8:26 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Highwood Drive.

• At 8:48 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone “pulled a gun on him because he was riding with a female.” The caller also said the person spit on him.

