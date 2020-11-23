blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 5 a.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Schenkel Lane between a truck and a pedestrian.

• At 9:01 a.m., officers were called to Speedway, Versailles Road, after a person stole two soft drinks and three Little Debbie cakes.

• At 9:02 a.m., firefighters were called to The Woolery, East Main Street, for a possible fire.

• At 1:47 p.m., deputies were called to Crab Orchard Road for a shots fired complaint. 

• At 2:10 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, for a shoplifting complaint.

• At 3:36 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a person trying to steal parts from a car.

• At 4:13 p.m., officers were called to Expree Credit Union, Moore Drive, concerning suspicious checks.

• At 5 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road concerning a stolen package.

• At 8:16 p.m., officers were called to Shenandoah Trail concerning a missing child. 

Saturday

• At 2:13 a.m., deputies were called to Green Wilson Road for a possible burglary at Evergreen Market.

• At 7:52 a.m., deputies and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Louisville Road involving one vehicle.

• At 7:55 a.m., officers were called to Murrell Street after someone stole jumper cables from a vehicle during the night.

• At 8:19 a.m., deputies were called to Bethel Lane after someone broke into the caller’s residence.

• At 8:49 a.m., officers were called to Austin Park Apartments, Bypass Plaza Drive, concerning a person claiming to he the property manager soliciting a $400 deposit to look at apartments.

• At 12:53 p.m., officers were called to Schenkel Lane concerning a stolen two-ton car jack.

• At 1:05 p.m., officers were called to Poa Drive after a juvenile took a car without permission. The juvenile was located later.

• At 3:39 p.m., officers were called to Capital View Park after a purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

• At 3:52 p.m., deputies were called to Taco Bell, Versailles Road, after a person in a vehicle verbally abused and spit on the caller when he wouldn’t give him their tacos.

• At 4:03 p.m., deputies were called to Sulphur Lick Road concerning the theft of a dirt bike, an extension ladder and a box of sockets.

• At 4:33 p.m., officers were called to Bellemeade Drive concerning a burglary after a person took change, fruit and chips.

• At 5:05 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an assault at Crestwood Baptist Church, East Main Street. The victim was a 20-year-old male with facial injuries. The incident occurred in Louisville two days earlier.

• At 5:42 p.m., deputies were called to Brookfield Drive for a possible abuse complaint after a 2-year-old had several bruises.

• At 6:42 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue for a shots fired complaint.

• At 6:44 p.m., officers were called to Hoge Avenue for a shots fired complaint.

Sunday

• At 9:11 a.m., officers were called to Calvary Apostolic Church, Holmes Street, after someone broke in and stole money.

• At 10:35 a.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village concerning an assault. The victim said she was checking on a friend when the friend’s boyfriend hit her, stole her money and locked her out of the apartment.

• At 2:26 p.m., officers were called to Walgreen’s, Versailles Road, concerning counterfeit money.

• At 5:54 p.m., officers were called to Graffenburg Road for a possible burglary. The caller reported there were people walking around an abandoned house.

