The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 4:50 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the Cabinet for Human Resources on East Main Street.

• At 6 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on East Main Street. A caller reported possibly hearing a window crack and that a male in a black hoodie was in the building. The caller said she heard running on the stairs. A K9 was unable to locate anyone in the building.

• At 6:56 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 10:24 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Diagnostic Drive near C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.

• At 11:40 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Highland Parkway.

• At 12:19 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 12:40 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported a female was attempting to break into an apartment.

• At 2:32 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on South Benson Road.

• At 2:51 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:14 p.m., officers took a theft report on Pawnee Trail. A caller reported someone used her debit card and spent more than $3,000.

• At 3:28 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Pea Ridge Road.

• At 4:42 p.m., officers took a theft report on Woodland Avenue. A caller reported items were stolen from a package that was delivered to an old address.

• At 6:14 p.m., officers took a theft report at Casa Fiesta on Louisville Road. A caller reported customers didn’t pay their tab then went outside “peed in front of other customers and left.”

• At 6:24 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Taylor Branch Road near Sheep Pen Road.

• At 6:55 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Silver Lake Drive.

• At 9 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Dollar General on Versailles Road. A caller reported a female stole several items and left in a gold Toyota Corolla.

• At 10:06 p.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Interstate 64. A caller in a semi reported a male in a black four-door sedan pulled a gun on him.

