The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the long holiday weekend:
Wednesday
• At 12:12 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported a fire involving an oxygen machine. The caller advised she threw water and salt on the fire and turned off the oxygen machine.
• At 8:59 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Wilkinson Boulevard. A Frankfort Plant Board contractor reported a fiber line was cut and stolen near River View Park.
• At 9:01 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 9:17 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Wildwood Place.
• At 9:18 a.m., deputies took a theft report on White Oak Drive. A caller reported a window was smashed out of a vehicle.
• At 11:05 a.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a Harley-Davidson was leaking gas in the parking lot and posed a safety problem.
• At 11:18 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Peaks Mill Road. A caller reported “someone online scammed him out of $500 and blocked him.”
• At 12:41 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Morning Pointe on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.
• At 1:11 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cave Run Road.
• At 2:33 p.m., officers took a physical abuse complaint on Landings Drive.
• At 2:43 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter filled a bag with perfumes and set alarms off when she left.
• At 3:36 p.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Ninevah Road. A caller reported a male was in her backyard with a gun. The caller advised it was her uncle and he was not supposed to be on the property. He left at 3:40 p.m.
• At 3:39 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Rolling Acres Drive. A caller reported a son hit his mother and left on foot.
• At 4:17 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 5:02 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:05 p.m., officers took a theft report at TJ Maxx on John Davis Drive.
• At 5:35 p.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 5:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:32 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Evergreen Road.
• At 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
Thursday
• At 6:11 a.m., deputies took an assault report on Benson Valley Road.
• At 9:27 a.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Teton Trail. A caller reported a gas pipe was bent and there was a strong smell of gas.
• At 11:44 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bizzack Boulevard.
• At 12:40 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bizzack Boulevard.
• At 12:55 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a possible structure fire in the parking lot of Millers Auto Body on Louisville Road. Shelby County was notified.
• At 2:57 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Harvieland Road.
• At 3:51 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Stanley Street. A caller reported “someone busted through the door.”
• At 5:28 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 6 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Tupelo Trail. A caller reported there was lots of smoke but no flames.
• At 9:11 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
Friday
• At 3:51 a.m., city fire and EMS were notified of a deceased person at Bradford Square on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a 68-year-old female with medical issues had died.
• At 8:04 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone “threw food all over the house and beer cans and soda bottles in the yard.”
• At 8:50 a.m., deputies and county fire were called to a smoke smell on Bryant-Benson Road.
• At 9:26 a.m., county firefighters were called to a gas leak on Taylor Road. Columbia Gas reported it had received a call that a gas line had been hit. A Columbia Gas technician was enroute.
• At 11:16 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road. A caller with Frankfort Plant Board reported a person in an apartment was “stumbling around, went unresponsive and then woke up.” The caller requested that someone check on him.
• At 12:17 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 2:33 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to Loadz 4 U on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male appeared to be passed out in a vehicle and a female was stumbling around the vehicle. The caller advised the female pushed the male into the passenger seat and got into the driver’s seat. Deputies stopped the vehicle and took the pair to the hospital for medical clearance before transporting them to the Franklin County Regional Jail.
• At 5:15 p.m., officers took a theft report at Storage Centers of America on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported theft from a storage unit.
• At 5:16 p.m., a constable was called to a burglary at Self Storage Center on Leestown Road. A caller, who was watching on camera, reported two males in a white Hyundai were trying to break into units.
• At 10:16 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:58 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Harrodswood Road.
Saturday
• At 7:26 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported they caught a male “breaking into vacant units.”
• At 9:25 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Bypass Plaza Drive.
• At 1:35 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported a physical fight and advised someone “threw a gaming system and broke it.”
• At 2:05 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Knollwood Place. A caller reported seeing a lot of black smoke and advised it smelled electrical. The caller said windows were busting out and her three dogs were inside. Frankfort Plant Board and the Frankfort Animal Clinic were notified.
• At 2:55 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Alexander Drive.
• At 6:18 p.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Mt. Zion Road. A caller reported a 75-year-old female had died.
• At 6:25 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Knollwood Place.
• At 7:14 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Jones Lane. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a car and a Toyota SUV. One person in the car complained of pain from the airbags deploying.
• At 7:26 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Inca Trail. A caller reported hearing three shots from what sounded like a handgun.
• At 8 p.m., officers, deputies and county fire responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 11:25 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Knollwood Place.
Sunday
• At 2:46 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 8:41 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street. A Burger King manager reported that an employee had been stealing.
• At 9:57 a.m., city fire and EMS responded to a trauma call on Cross Hill Drive. A caller reported that a broken foot that was surgically repaired was infected.
• At 12:52 p.m., officers took a theft report at Sig Luscher Brewery on Mero Street. A caller reported a camera had been stolen.
• At 1:01 p.m., deputies and county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Evergreen Road.
• At 2:13 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 2:54 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a theft in progress at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Limestone Drive. A caller reported a male and female were “changing clothes and concealing merchandise.” The caller advised the pair left the store. They were apprehended at 3 p.m.
• At 3:04 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on West Clinton Street.
• At 3:39 p.m., deputies were called to a possible burglary on Duckers Road. A caller reported she arrived home and the front door was open.
• At 8:49 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 11:54 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.