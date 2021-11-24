blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 9:35 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Lebanon Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and said one vehicle was in a roadside ditch. A 48-year-old female complained of chest and knee pain.

• At 1:11 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Ridge Drive near U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:09 p.m., city firefighters were called to a rescue on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a courthouse employee was stuck in an elevator in the parking garage. Firefighters got the person out at 3:29 p.m.

• At 3:33 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a possible structure fire on Meadow View Drive. A caller reported heavy smoke was coming from a window on the second floor. Firefighters determined the smoke was coming from a charcoal grill and there was no structure fire.

• At 4:37 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 4:53 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 6:01 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Georgetown Road. A caller reported an assortment of tools were stolen from a truck.

• At 6:32 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Louisville Road. A caller reported her ex picked up their child the previous day and was supposed to take the child to school Tuesday morning but the school said the child never showed up.

• At 11:29 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Deepwood Drive.

