blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 7:54 a.m., officers took a report at the police department after someone broke into a vehicle on Tupelo Trail Sunday night and stole a wallet.

• At 9:34 a.m., officers were called to BP Silverlake, Sea Hero Road, after a person tried to cash fake checks.

• At 10:13 a.m., officers and firefighters were called to Save-A-Lot, Louisville Road, concerning a strong electrical smell and flickering lights.

• At 12:09 p.m., officers were called to Paul Sawyier Public Library, Wapping Street, concerning a bomb threat. The caller made threats about the Georgetown library as well.

• At 3:29 p.m., deputies were called to River Valley Road concerning a missing person complaint. The person was located and was OK.

• At 5:42 p.m., officers, firefighters and deputies were called to Meadow View Drive for a burglary complaint.

• At 6:28 p.m., deputies were called to Smoot Lane for a shots fired complaint. 

• At 6:54 p.m., firefighters were called to Truth Church, Holmes Street, concerning a possible bonfire. Firefighters said it was a controlled burn.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription