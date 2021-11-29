blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department from Wednesday through Sunday:

Wednesday

• At 12:08 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Interstate 64.

• At 5:13 a.m., city and county firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire at Buffalo Trace Distillery on Great Buffalo Trace. A caller reported flames inside a dryer.

• At 8:05 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 8:59 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Louisville Road.

• At 10:32 a.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male and female were shoplifting.

• At 10:56 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.

• At 12:16 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Duncan Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and said one person was laying on the side of the road. The left inbound lane was closed for approximately 16 minutes.

• At 12:32 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lewis Ferry Road.

• At 1:11 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 1:46 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Landings Drive.

• At 3:27 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.

• At 3:39 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 3:59 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a juvenile was caught shoplifting. The caller said the juvenile and her sister were in the loss prevention office.

• At 5:27 p.m., county firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on Glenns Creek Road. A caller reported smelling natural gas at the end of their driveway. Columbia Gas was notified and reported the area was safe.

• At 6:29 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 6:37 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cardinal Avenue.

• At 8:27 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 9:12 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two female shoplifters were detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 10:48 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Holmes Street.

• At 11:04 p.m., officers took a theft report on Old Harrodsburg Road.

Thursday

• At 2:25 a.m., officers were called to a fight on St. Clair Street. A caller reported 10-15 people were involved and one male was “bloody.”

• At 10:19 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• At 11:08 a.m., officers took a theft report at Fire Station 3 on Louisville Road.

• At 3:41 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.

• At 4:23 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 4:54 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on High Street.

• At 8:18 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 8:22 p.m., deputies were called to a theft on Twin Oaks Circle.

• At 8:35 p.m., officers responded to a fight on Conway Street.

• At 10:52 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.

• At 11:34 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.

Friday

• At 2:30 a.m., county firefighters were called to a possible gas leak at Buffalo Trace Distillery on Great Buffalo Trace. A caller reported smelling gas in the boiler room. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 8:07 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Westover Road.

• At 10:06 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an armed and dangerous person at Speedy Mart on Holmes Street. A caller reported a homeless male broke a shelf, assaulted a female and tried to rob the caller.

• At 11:07 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Georgetown Road.

• At 11:38 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Dollar General on Louisville Road. A store manager reported a male was caught shoplifting. The caller said an employee took the merchandise but the male got away.

• At 12:34 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Duncan Road.

• At 1:52 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.

• At 2:24 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Westover Road. A caller reported a purse was stolen from her vehicle.

• At 4:13 p.m., deputies, city and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Camp Pleasant Road. A caller reported an electric box in the house was smoking and glowing red. The electric company was notified.

• At 4:14 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Harrodswood Road.

• At 5:47 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident at the Kroger fuel station on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female was hit by a white Honda Civic and was limping.

• At 5:57 p.m., officers were called to a theft at CVS on East Main Street. A caller reported a male and female were “putting stuff in a purse as they walked around.”

• At 9:47 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing one shot.

• At 9:48 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Thistlewood Avenue.

Saturday

• At 10:44 a.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Manor Drive. A caller reported a person, who was evicted and told not to come back to retrieve personal items unless the owner was there, had come back.

• At 11:10 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Cherry Lane. A caller reported a gun was stolen from a truck.

• At 2:27 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Greenfields Lane.

• At 6:46 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road.

• At 8:36 p.m., officers took a theft report on Elizabeth Street. A caller reported a white 2013 Toyota Camry was stolen. The caller said a neighbor had video footage of it being stolen.

Sunday

• At 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported hearing one shot from what sounded like a handgun.

• At 6:52 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary at Franklin Square Cinema on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported hearing footsteps and a door open and shut. The caller said he was supposed to be there alone.

• At 8:52 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Home2 Suites on Allen Way. A caller reported a wallet was stolen.

• At 9:24 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• At 11:47 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Woodhill Lane.

• At 12:06 p.m., officers took a theft report on Rolling Acres Drive. A caller reported a truck was broken into and a wallet was stolen.

• At 2:29 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported someone broke a window and a drill was left by a door.

• At 3:22 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported smoke was coming from the walls in Building 3. Firefighters extinguished a small fire on the exterior of the building.

• At 3:24 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Hiawatha Trail.

• At 4:17 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near West Ridge Drive.

• At 7:13 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Centennial Avenue.

• At 7:18 p.m., deputies were called to a theft at Waffle House on Versailles Road. A caller reported two males left without paying. Payment was found under their plates.

