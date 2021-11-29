The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department from Wednesday through Sunday:
Wednesday
• At 12:08 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Interstate 64.
• At 5:13 a.m., city and county firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire at Buffalo Trace Distillery on Great Buffalo Trace. A caller reported flames inside a dryer.
• At 8:05 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 8:59 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Louisville Road.
• At 10:32 a.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male and female were shoplifting.
• At 10:56 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.
• At 12:16 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Duncan Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and said one person was laying on the side of the road. The left inbound lane was closed for approximately 16 minutes.
• At 12:32 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lewis Ferry Road.
• At 1:11 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:46 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Landings Drive.
• At 3:27 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.
• At 3:39 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 3:59 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a juvenile was caught shoplifting. The caller said the juvenile and her sister were in the loss prevention office.
• At 5:27 p.m., county firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on Glenns Creek Road. A caller reported smelling natural gas at the end of their driveway. Columbia Gas was notified and reported the area was safe.
• At 6:29 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 6:37 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cardinal Avenue.
• At 8:27 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 9:12 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two female shoplifters were detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 10:48 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Holmes Street.
• At 11:04 p.m., officers took a theft report on Old Harrodsburg Road.
Thursday
• At 2:25 a.m., officers were called to a fight on St. Clair Street. A caller reported 10-15 people were involved and one male was “bloody.”
• At 10:19 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 11:08 a.m., officers took a theft report at Fire Station 3 on Louisville Road.
• At 3:41 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 4:23 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 4:54 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on High Street.
• At 8:18 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 8:22 p.m., deputies were called to a theft on Twin Oaks Circle.
• At 8:35 p.m., officers responded to a fight on Conway Street.
• At 10:52 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:34 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.
Friday
• At 2:30 a.m., county firefighters were called to a possible gas leak at Buffalo Trace Distillery on Great Buffalo Trace. A caller reported smelling gas in the boiler room. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 8:07 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Westover Road.
• At 10:06 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an armed and dangerous person at Speedy Mart on Holmes Street. A caller reported a homeless male broke a shelf, assaulted a female and tried to rob the caller.
• At 11:07 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Georgetown Road.
• At 11:38 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Dollar General on Louisville Road. A store manager reported a male was caught shoplifting. The caller said an employee took the merchandise but the male got away.
• At 12:34 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Duncan Road.
• At 1:52 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 2:24 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Westover Road. A caller reported a purse was stolen from her vehicle.
• At 4:13 p.m., deputies, city and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Camp Pleasant Road. A caller reported an electric box in the house was smoking and glowing red. The electric company was notified.
• At 4:14 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Harrodswood Road.
• At 5:47 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident at the Kroger fuel station on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female was hit by a white Honda Civic and was limping.
• At 5:57 p.m., officers were called to a theft at CVS on East Main Street. A caller reported a male and female were “putting stuff in a purse as they walked around.”
• At 9:47 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing one shot.
• At 9:48 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Thistlewood Avenue.
Saturday
• At 10:44 a.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Manor Drive. A caller reported a person, who was evicted and told not to come back to retrieve personal items unless the owner was there, had come back.
• At 11:10 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Cherry Lane. A caller reported a gun was stolen from a truck.
• At 2:27 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Greenfields Lane.
• At 6:46 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road.
• At 8:36 p.m., officers took a theft report on Elizabeth Street. A caller reported a white 2013 Toyota Camry was stolen. The caller said a neighbor had video footage of it being stolen.
Sunday
• At 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported hearing one shot from what sounded like a handgun.
• At 6:52 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary at Franklin Square Cinema on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported hearing footsteps and a door open and shut. The caller said he was supposed to be there alone.
• At 8:52 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Home2 Suites on Allen Way. A caller reported a wallet was stolen.
• At 9:24 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 11:47 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Woodhill Lane.
• At 12:06 p.m., officers took a theft report on Rolling Acres Drive. A caller reported a truck was broken into and a wallet was stolen.
• At 2:29 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported someone broke a window and a drill was left by a door.
• At 3:22 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported smoke was coming from the walls in Building 3. Firefighters extinguished a small fire on the exterior of the building.
• At 3:24 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Hiawatha Trail.
• At 4:17 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near West Ridge Drive.
• At 7:13 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Centennial Avenue.
• At 7:18 p.m., deputies were called to a theft at Waffle House on Versailles Road. A caller reported two males left without paying. Payment was found under their plates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.