The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 5:35 a.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court after someone broke into a truck and took a gun magazine.

• At 11:27 a.m., deputies were called to Stable Lane concerning a possible rape case. 

• At 1:56 p.m., deputies were called to Lucas Lane concerning a suspicious person stealing chickens.

• At 2:02 p.m., officers were called to Little Caesars, Versailles Road, for a fraud complaint.

• At 3:30 p.m., officers were called to Fleet Management, Barrett Avenue, concerning a theft of batteries from several vehicles.

• At 4:14 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft of two televisions.

• At 5:14 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning an attempted burglary through a mail slot.

• At 5:22 p.m., deputies were called to Stonehedge concerning an attempted burglary.

• At 5:24 p.m., firefighters, deputies and EMS personnel responded to a structure fire on Old Country Lane.

• At 9:19 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, for a purse snatching.

