The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 5:35 a.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court after someone broke into a truck and took a gun magazine.
• At 11:27 a.m., deputies were called to Stable Lane concerning a possible rape case.
• At 1:56 p.m., deputies were called to Lucas Lane concerning a suspicious person stealing chickens.
• At 2:02 p.m., officers were called to Little Caesars, Versailles Road, for a fraud complaint.
• At 3:30 p.m., officers were called to Fleet Management, Barrett Avenue, concerning a theft of batteries from several vehicles.
• At 4:14 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft of two televisions.
• At 5:14 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning an attempted burglary through a mail slot.
• At 5:22 p.m., deputies were called to Stonehedge concerning an attempted burglary.
• At 5:24 p.m., firefighters, deputies and EMS personnel responded to a structure fire on Old Country Lane.
• At 9:19 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, for a purse snatching.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.