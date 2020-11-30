The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department from Wednesday through Sunday:
Wednesday
• At 1:43 p.m., deputies were called to Pierce Lane after several catalytic converters were stolen.
• At 1:46 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, U.S. 127 South, concerning a theft.
• At 1:48 p.m., officers were called to Pinnacle Court concerning an online scam.
• At 3:54 p.m., officers were called to Pinnacle Court regarding shots fired.
• At 5:42 p.m., officers were called to Eastwood Garden Apartments, Forest Hill Drive, concerning a theft by a guest.
• At 7:13 p.m., officers were called to Wright Street concerning a stolen phone from a vehicle.
• At 8:48 p.m., officers were called to Lyons Drive regarding a missing person.
Thursday
• At 8:23 a.m., firefighters were called to Cardwell Lane for a possible electrical fire.
• At 8:43 a.m., officers were called to Steak ’N Shake, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a person climbing on the drive-thru window.
• At 10:41 a.m., deputies were called to Jones Lane concerning the theft of a wallet from a vehicle.
• At 1:37 p.m., officers were called to New Street concerning a stolen package.
• At 2:39 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a man allegedly physically assaulting his daughter.
• At 5:24 p.m., firefighters were called to Plantation Lane for an oven fire.
• At 5:27 p.m., firefighters were called to Sulphur Lick Road for a chimney fire.
• At 6:07 p.m., officers were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods, John Davis Drive, concerning an assault complaint.
Friday
• At 5:05 a.m., officers were called to Murrell Street concerning a scam.
• At 11:10 a.m., officers were called to Gayle Street regarding an abuse complaint.
• At 11:40 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a missing person.
• At 2:18 p.m., firefighters were called to Bonnycastle Drive for a fire investigation.
• At 7:09 p.m., firefighters were called to Switzer Road for a burning propane tank.
• At 10:35 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Devils Hollow Road involving one vehicle against a rock wall.
Saturday
• At 12:30 a.m., deputies and officers were called to Stonehedge regarding shots fired.
• At 1:27 a.m., deputies, officers and EMS personnel were called to White Oak Drive concerning a burglary after the residents found a person in their basement.
• At 10:20 a.m., officers were called to Walter Todd Drive after a known person broke into the residence during the night, damaged the walls, put the caller’s dog in the trash can and poured Coke all over the floors.
• At 1:27 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue regarding a report of someone copying the caller’s key and stealing items.
• At 2:34 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a person stealing food.
• At 3:48 p.m., deputies were called to St. Johns Road regarding shots fired.
• At 5:52 p.m., officers were called to Stivers Apartments, Owenton Avenue, regarding shots fired after three deer were spotted in the area.
• At 6:39 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue for a possible burglary in progress.
• At 11:01 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to Corporate Drive for a possible fire in the Franklin County Industrial Park. It was determined to be a brush fire.
Sunday
• At 5:07 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in a garbage bin on Myrtle Avenue.
• At 6:08 p.m., officers were called to Tractor Supply, Arrowhead Court, concerning a theft.
• At 7:19 p.m., firefighters and EMS personnel were called to assist with an injury accident in Owen County.
• At 8:31 p.m., firefighters were called to Meagher Avenue concerning a smell of smoke.
