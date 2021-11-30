blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 12:53 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:03 a.m., city firefighters responded to a possible gas leak at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported there was a pipe that says “gas” sticking out of the ground between Blue’s and the entrance to the apartment complex.

• At 7:47 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint at WesBanco on West Main Street. A caller reported someone slashed the tires of a black Chevy truck in the parking lot.

• At 7:56 a.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Owenton Road. A caller reported a 52-year-old female was unresponsive, cold to the touch and had no pulse.

• At 9:12 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported a basement door had been kicked in.

• At 9:22 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Willow Street. A caller reported someone kicked in her door and stole her new TV.

• At 11:20 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Compton Drive.

• At 12:52 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Forest Hill Drive.

• At 1:27 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Doctors Drive.

• At 2:32 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Patricia Street. A caller reported that she thinks the neighbor’s kids egged her house.

• At 3:54 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hillcrest Avenue. A caller reported a pressure washer was stolen from his back porch in the morning.

• At 4:07 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.

• At 4:31 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 6:20 p.m., officers responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a female in a Jeep Cherokee hit her shopping cart at Kroger and knocked down her juvenile son. The caller stated her son sustained a leg injury and they were at Frankfort Regional Medical Center to get it checked out.

• At 6:43 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Bellwood Court. A caller reported an 81-year-old male was found deceased in a hallway. The caller advised the male had a history of medical issues.

• At 9:07 p.m., officers took a theft report at BP on Fair Oaks Lane. A caller reported paying $15 for gas, but she did not receive her gas. The caller said the manager told her there wasn’t anything he could do and she told the manager she wasn’t leaving without her $15.

• At 10:01 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Maverick Trail.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription