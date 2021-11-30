The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 12:53 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:03 a.m., city firefighters responded to a possible gas leak at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported there was a pipe that says “gas” sticking out of the ground between Blue’s and the entrance to the apartment complex.
• At 7:47 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint at WesBanco on West Main Street. A caller reported someone slashed the tires of a black Chevy truck in the parking lot.
• At 7:56 a.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Owenton Road. A caller reported a 52-year-old female was unresponsive, cold to the touch and had no pulse.
• At 9:12 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported a basement door had been kicked in.
• At 9:22 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Willow Street. A caller reported someone kicked in her door and stole her new TV.
• At 11:20 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Compton Drive.
• At 12:52 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Forest Hill Drive.
• At 1:27 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Doctors Drive.
• At 2:32 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Patricia Street. A caller reported that she thinks the neighbor’s kids egged her house.
• At 3:54 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hillcrest Avenue. A caller reported a pressure washer was stolen from his back porch in the morning.
• At 4:07 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.
• At 4:31 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 6:20 p.m., officers responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a female in a Jeep Cherokee hit her shopping cart at Kroger and knocked down her juvenile son. The caller stated her son sustained a leg injury and they were at Frankfort Regional Medical Center to get it checked out.
• At 6:43 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Bellwood Court. A caller reported an 81-year-old male was found deceased in a hallway. The caller advised the male had a history of medical issues.
• At 9:07 p.m., officers took a theft report at BP on Fair Oaks Lane. A caller reported paying $15 for gas, but she did not receive her gas. The caller said the manager told her there wasn’t anything he could do and she told the manager she wasn’t leaving without her $15.
• At 10:01 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Maverick Trail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.