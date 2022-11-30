The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 1:28 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Old Station Road. A caller reported hearing two shots from what sounded like a pistol.
• At 5:52 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Duncan Road.
• At 7:39 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road. A caller reported a child was hit by a vehicle. The male child was awake and alert and complained of leg pain.
• At 8:30 a.m., deputies, city and county fire, EMS and a constable were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident involving a Toyota 4Runner, a Mercedes and a Lexus. One vehicle went over the guardrail and was on its side. Both lanes of the road were temporarily shut down so the vehicle could be moved.
• At 9:36 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Storage Centers of America on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone broke through the gate and was inside a unit.
• At 10:20 a.m., deputies took a burglary report at 127N Storage on U.S. 127 North. A caller reported several storage units were broken into over the weekend.
• At 10:43 a.m., deputies took a burglary report at 127N Storage on U.S. 127 North.
• At 10:44 a.m., deputies took a burglary report at 127N Storage on U.S. 127 North.
• At 12:28 p.m., deputies took a theft report at 127 North Frankfort Storage on Steele Branch Road. A caller reported someone cut a lock and stole items from a storage unit.
• At 2:59 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a stolen vehicle.
• At 3:05 p.m., officers took a theft report on West Fourth Street. A caller reported a ring was stolen two or three weeks ago.
• At 4:01 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Commonwealth Credit Union on Sower Boulevard.
• At 4:03 p.m., officers took a theft report on West Fourth Street.
• At 4:29 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 4:41 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 6:55 p.m., officers took a theft report on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported packages were stolen from outside her front door.
