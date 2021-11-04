The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 5:30 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Snavely Road.
• At 5:39 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road. A caller reported a possible head-on collision. The caller said they “saw it happen and then drove on.”
• At 5:46 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 7:21 a.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported a catalytic converter from a truck at a construction site.
• At 7:41 a.m., officers took a theft report on Benson Avenue. A caller reported a washer and dryer were stolen from the front porch overnight.
• At 8:43 a.m., officers took a burglary report on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported finding tools around one of the windows.
• At 9:10 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Georgetown Road. A caller reported her nephew has not been seen or heard from in a month.
• At 10:08 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Grandview Drive. A caller reported a dryer fire at a residence.
• At 1:06 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Adams Lane. A caller reported someone “broke into his house and is asleep in a bed.”
• At 1:39 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter.
• At 1:41 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Tupelo Trail. A caller reported hearing four shots from what sounded like a gun.
• At 1:56 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Green Wilson Road. A caller reported a vehicle flipped in the middle of the road. A female suffered a laceration to her face. She and another person complained of head pain.
• At 3:54 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Cross Hill Drive. A caller reported an outlet caught on fire and they heard a bang. Firefighters observed visible burn marks on the wall and outlet, but no visible flames.
• At 4 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a vehicle hit a rock wall. It was determined the accident occurred in Shelby County.
• At 4:34 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:46 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road. A caller reported her vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. She complained of back and head pain.
• At 5:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported a wallet was stolen from his truck.
• At 6:19 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Hanly Lane.
• At 7:22 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Union Ridge Road. A caller reported several items were stolen from her house. She also advised that “she went out onto her back porch tonight and there is raw meat on her porch.”
• At 7:55 p.m., officers and city firefighters were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wallace Avenue.
• At 8:53 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lafayette Drive.
• At 8:53 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible explosion on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported hearing “two loud bangs” near the parking garage.
• At 9:08 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 10:17 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a possible explosion on Ann Street. A caller reported a person or people in a “white car with red letters and flames on it are driving around throwing things out of the vehicle and they are exploding.”
• At 11:28 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Menominee Trail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.