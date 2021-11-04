110421 Blotter

Frankfort Firefighters and EMS responded to a possible structure fire on Grandview Drive Wednesday morning. It was determined to be a dryer fire. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 5:30 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Snavely Road.

• At 5:39 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road. A caller reported a possible head-on collision. The caller said they “saw it happen and then drove on.”

• At 5:46 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:21 a.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported a catalytic converter from a truck at a construction site.

• At 7:41 a.m., officers took a theft report on Benson Avenue. A caller reported a washer and dryer were stolen from the front porch overnight.

• At 8:43 a.m., officers took a burglary report on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported finding tools around one of the windows.

• At 9:10 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Georgetown Road. A caller reported her nephew has not been seen or heard from in a month.

• At 10:08 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Grandview Drive. A caller reported a dryer fire at a residence.

• At 1:06 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Adams Lane. A caller reported someone “broke into his house and is asleep in a bed.”

• At 1:39 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter.

• At 1:41 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Tupelo Trail. A caller reported hearing four shots from what sounded like a gun.

• At 1:56 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Green Wilson Road. A caller reported a vehicle flipped in the middle of the road. A female suffered a laceration to her face. She and another person complained of head pain.

• At 3:54 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Cross Hill Drive. A caller reported an outlet caught on fire and they heard a bang. Firefighters observed visible burn marks on the wall and outlet, but no visible flames.

• At 4 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a vehicle hit a rock wall. It was determined the accident occurred in Shelby County.

• At 4:34 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:46 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road. A caller reported her vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. She complained of back and head pain.

• At 5:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported a wallet was stolen from his truck.

• At 6:19 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Hanly Lane.

• At 7:22 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Union Ridge Road. A caller reported several items were stolen from her house. She also advised that “she went out onto her back porch tonight and there is raw meat on her porch.”

• At 7:55 p.m., officers and city firefighters were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wallace Avenue.

• At 8:53 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lafayette Drive.

• At 8:53 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible explosion on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported hearing “two loud bangs” near the parking garage.

• At 9:08 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 10:17 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a possible explosion on Ann Street. A caller reported a person or people in a “white car with red letters and flames on it are driving around throwing things out of the vehicle and they are exploding.”

• At 11:28 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Menominee Trail.

