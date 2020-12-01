blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 12:22 p.m., officers were called to Hoge Avenue concerning a rape that allegedly occurred in 2019.

• At 12:57 p.m., officers were called to West Main Street after a wood lattice was tampered with behind a building.

• At 1:08 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive regarding shots fired.

• At 2:25 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, after a video game system was stolen by a known person through a window.

• At 3:09 p.m., officers were called to Lowe’s, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft of tools last week.

• At 3:36 p.m., officers were called to Parkwood Place regarding shots fired.

• At 5:51 p.m., officers were called to Washington Street, where a caller’s credit card was used after her wallet was stolen.

• At 6:46 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Holmes Street concerning a burglary at a vacant property.

• At 6:57 p.m., deputies were called to Owenton Road regarding shots fired. 

• At 8:07 p.m., firefighters were called to John Davis Drive concerning a kitchen fire.

