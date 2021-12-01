blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 2:43 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Versailles Road. A caller reported a small fire between Dollar Tree and the Kentucky Blood Center.

• At 3:47 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:02 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Manor Drive. A caller reported someone forced a garage door open last week.

• At 10:13 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard near the West Plaza Connector.

• At 10:40 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10:46 a.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on Locust Drive. A caller reported a gun was stolen.

• At 11:22 a.m., officers took a theft report at Bojangles on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported an employee “took some money.”

• At 12:02 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street.

• At 12:14 p.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:37 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road.

• At 3:52 p.m., officers, deputies and a constable were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 4:41 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 4:50 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 5:08 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on U.S. 127 South.

• At 5:27 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Imperial Avenue.

• At 5:39 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Allnutt Drive.

• At 5:48 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.

• At 5:50 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Jett Boulevard.

• At 5:55 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sampson Drive.

• At 7:53 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road. A caller reported a vehicle struck a telephone pole and was smoking. The caller said a female was laying on the ground and complaining of two broken ankles.

• At 8:40 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Georgetown Road. A caller reported hearing multiple gun shots.

