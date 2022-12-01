blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 4:47 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported someone wrote “junky” and “rat” on their front door.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription