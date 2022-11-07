The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 3:28 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Buttimer Avenue near Taylor Avenue.
• At 6:01 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Cline Street.
• At 9:07 a.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Carla Court.
• At 10:21 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Georgetown Road.
• At 11:08 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:34 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the Franklin County Courthouse on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a juvenile male had been missing since 10 p.m. Thursday night.
• At 2:14 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 3 p.m., officers and city fire were called to a possible structure fire at Trifecta BBQ on St. Clair Street. A caller reported there was a fire in the indoor smoker with heavy smoke. The building was evacuated.
• At 3:08 p.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 3:24 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on West Campbell Street.
• At 4:10 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire on West Fourth Street. A caller reported a kitchen fire and said the house was full of smoke.
• At 4:19 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:01 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Dewey Court. A caller reported hearing two shots from the woods and said it sounded like it was from a rifle or shotgun.
• At 6:11 p.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office took a fraud complaint.
• At 6:31 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Spring Hill Lane.
• At 6:37 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Woodgate Road. A caller reported a juvenile female left around 5:30 p.m.
• At 7:08 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on North Scruggs Lane.
• At 7:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at Peaks Mill Elementary School on Peaks Mill Road. A caller reported someone busted the window of her vehicle and stole her purse. The caller advised the purse contained a Nintendo.
Saturday
• At 1:49 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Owenton Avenue near Wallace Avenue.
• At 1:49 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on East Main Street. It was determined to be fireworks.
• At 7:56 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:39 a.m. and 8:56 a.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint at the YMCA on West Broadway Street. A caller reported two vehicles, a Honda Pilot and Chevy Equinox, had been broken into. The caller advised a window was busted out and several items were missing.
• At 9:03 a.m., officers, deputies, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Holmes Street. A caller reported a 55-year-old female died overnight. The coroner was notified.
• At 9:53 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Broadway Street.
• At 11:13 a.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported someone busted a window out of her truck.
• At 11:56 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Noel Avenue.
• At 12:20 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Peaks Mill Road.
• At 1:04 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on St. Johns Road near Bryant-Benson Road.
• At 1:08 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Owenton Road. A caller reported credit cards were stolen about an hour before.
• At 1:17 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported someone slashed the tires on her Nissan Versa overnight.
• At 1:52 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Meadow Lane.
• At 4:12 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a camper trailer was on fire.
• At 4:28 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Versailles Road. A caller reported two juvenile males were dropped off by their uncle.
• At 5:22 p.m., city firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Louisville Road.
• At 5:28 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on North Lime Street. A caller reported hearing one shot from what sounded like a shotgun.
• At 5:32 p.m., officers were notified that a missing person on West Fourth Street had been found.
• At 5:34 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS were notified of a deceased person on Hanly Lane. A caller reported a 53-year-old female was deceased.
• At 6:32 p.m., officers took a theft report in a parking lot on Wapping Street. A caller reported a window to her vehicle was shattered and her handbag was stolen.
• At 6:46 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress on Ann Street. A caller reported a male broke a window of a Volvo and was using a black jacket to cover the items he stole from the truck. The caller advised the male left in a Dodge Ram. He was arrested at 7:09 p.m.
• At 7:09 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Bradley Street. A caller reported someone broke in through the back door and stole guns from a safe and other items.
• At 7:11 p.m., officers took a theft report at Bourbon on Main on West Main Street. A caller reported someone broke into her vehicle and stole her purse.
• At 7:31 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on West Fourth Street. A caller reported a juvenile male had run off again. He returned home at 8:27 p.m.
• At 10 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:23 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Chinook Trail. A caller reported a second-floor fire at an apartment complex. The fire was extinguished at 11:52 p.m.
• At 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a burglary at Goodwood Brewing on West Main Street. A caller reported hearing “someone upstairs running around.” The caller advised the business was closed and the side door was unlocked. Officers cleared the building.
Sunday
• At 1:04 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 1:37 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cedar Road.
• At 2:04 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Willow Street.
• At 6:22 a.m., county firefighters responded to a rescue call at Home 2 Suites on Allen Way. A caller reported a female was stuck in the elevator in the lobby.
• At 6:44 a.m., deputies took a robbery report on McCann Lane. A caller reported that at 9 p.m. the night before someone put a gun in his face and stole his money.
• At 9:54 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Walnut Street. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 9:56 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Leslie Avenue. A caller reported “someone has been beating on the house and put holes in the siding.”
• At 10:35 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Storage Centers of America on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone broke into her storage unit and stole several items.
• At 12:27 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Best Western on Chenault Road. A caller reported someone stole a catalytic converter from a Toyota Camry.
• At 3:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on Holmes Street. A caller reported a shoplifter.
• At 3:29 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Willow Street.
• At 3:56 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Camp Pleasant Road.
• At 4:06 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Union Ridge Road.
• At 4:33 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Myrtle Avenue.
• At 5:22 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Grand Avenue. A caller reported someone broke into her vehicle overnight. The caller advised nothing was stolen, but the “stuff in her car was thrown around.”
• At 7:36 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Compton Drive.
• At 8:46 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East near the 54-mile marker.
