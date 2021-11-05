blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 6 a.m., officers took a robbery report on North Lime Street. A caller reported they “gave someone a ride and the person told the caller to give them all their money.” The caller said the male didn’t take anything but that they wanted to speak to an officer.

• At 7:29 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 12:32 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 1:02 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wapping Street.

• At 1:19 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Peaks Mill Road. A caller reported that she “passed a man that had wrecked and he told her he had been drinking.” The caller said the male was bleeding.

• At 2:13 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Menominee Trail.

• At 2:47 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 4:23 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:35 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Wildwood Place. A caller reported three teenagers “are running the streets” and that two of them “kicked the door to an abandoned property.” The caller said “after kicking the door in they went in the residence and were smoking on the porch.”

• At 6:03 p.m., officers took an assault report on Hollyberry Road. A caller reported someone pushed them down the stairs.

• At 6:48 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:24 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Bridge Street. A caller reported someone was putting scrap metal from a construction site into the back of their truck.

• At 8:06 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

• At 8:15 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.

• At 8:45 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Dry Ridge Road. A caller reported someone stole clothes and a purse.

• At 9:37 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Cross Hill Drive. A caller reported hearing six or seven shots possibly from a handgun.

• At 11:38 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a shots fired complaint on Holmes Street. A caller reported hearing three shots.

