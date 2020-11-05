The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 9:55 a.m., deputies were called to Union Ridge Road after someone broke into a garage and stole a dirt bike, mini-bike, hunting equipment and tools.
• At 10:03 a.m., officers were called to John’s Discount on Louisville Road regarding a possible burglary.
• At 10:07 a.m., officers were called to Main Street Diner on West Main Street regarding a robbery.
• At 10:57 a.m., officers were called to Pulliam Drive concerning a theft of cash from an unlocked vehicle and wallet.
• At noon, deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a burglary on Twilight Trail.
• At 1:33 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on U.S. 127 concerning a theft.
• At 1:55 p.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court concerning an assault.
• At 3:31 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive after someone stole ramps from a truck.
• At 2:16 p.m., deputies were called to Shell on Duncan Road regarding a theft of two cases of beer on Sunday.
• At 4:04 p.m., officers were called to Schenkelwood Drive concerning a theft. A latch and lock were broken.
• At 7:27 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue after a stereo was stolen from a Jeep.
• At 9:13 p.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS personnel were called to Quail Run Court regarding a shooting.
