The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:03 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 9:22 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.
• At 10:14 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 10:22 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Winding Way Drive.
• At 10:59 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire in the Kroger East parking lot on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported an SUV was on fire. The caller said there were flames under the hood. Firefighters determined the fire was contained to the engine compartment.
• At 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Versailles Road.
• At 11:51 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.
• At 12:52 p.m., county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Mills Lane. A caller reported black smoke was coming from a trash truck. Firefighters got the fire under control at 1:14 p.m.
• At 1:11 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported her 32-year-old boyfriend was missing.
• At 1:24 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 2:04 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard near Reilly Road.
• At 3:14 p.m., officers took a theft report on Thomas Place. A caller reported a phone was stolen. The caller said the phone was delivered and someone stole the package off the porch.
• At 3:31 p.m., officers took a theft report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported two people have been taking money from her disability check for at least six months.
• At 4:14 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Debbie Drive. A caller reported a juvenile male wearing a black hoodie and red pants was missing. The caller said he “cussed his mom out and took off running about 30 minutes” before.
• At 4:42 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Tall Trees Court.
• At 5:12 p.m., officers and deputies were called to an assault at McDonald’s on Limestone Drive. A caller reported a male hit him and pushed him into a trash can. The caller said the male also cussed at his wife.
• At 6:21 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road near the West Plaza Connector.
• At 7:30 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the Interstate 64 onramp.
• At 7:59 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Duncan Road.
Saturday
• At 3:18 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 9:43 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road.
• At 1:38 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported black smoke was coming from the Capital Plaza Hotel parking lot near the loading dock on Mero Street. Firefighters located a burning boat and extinguished the fire at 1:58 p.m.
• At 3:02 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 3:57 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Woodland Avenue.
• At 6:45 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a possible stabbing at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male was stabbed. Authorities determined there was no stabbing and that it was a fight between brothers.
• At 7:13 p.m., officers took a theft report at Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard. The owner of a boat that caught fire in the parking garage reported saws were missing.
• At 7:33 p.m., officers took an assault report on Corral Way. A caller reported being assaulted by a male wearing a white tank top and blue jeans. The caller said the male stated he was going to come back and shoot the caller.
• At 7:48 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person on Hanly Lane.
• At 8:59 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector. A caller reported a vehicle flipped and was on fire near River Bend Road.
• At 10:48 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a vehicle was possibly hit by a deer. The caller said a female got out and was on the ground.
Sunday
• At 1:39 a.m., city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Owenton Avenue.
• At 1:48 a.m., deputies and county fire conducted a fire investigation on Bark Branch Road.
• At 3:15 a.m., officers were called to an assault at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported her boyfriend choked her and left on foot.
• At 8:14 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 11:04 a.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at Speedy Mart on Holmes Street. A caller reported a bike was stolen. The caller said a male wearing a maroon shirt, jacket and black tights cut the lock off and that the incident was on camera.
• At 11:44 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased female on Cross Hill Drive.
• At 12:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Virginia Avenue. A caller reported a gun was stolen and last seen two days ago.
• At 12:55 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 1:25 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• At 2:25 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
• At 4:53 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on West State Street.
• At 5:11 p.m., officers took a theft report on Debbie Drive. A caller reported materials were stolen from a job site.
• At 5:37 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported loss prevention officers were trying to take two females into the office and the women were arguing with them.
• At 8 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male shoplifter was apprehended in the loss prevention office and being aggressive.
• At 8:25 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 10:53 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:04 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
